The latest indie horror to hit the market is Lethal Company, a co-op-based title where friends have to work together to survive and there are plenty of useful items in the game. Here’s a full rundown of every single item, gadget, and tool you can use in Lethal Company and what they all do.

Lethal Company is a brand new horror game that has quickly become one of Steam’s most popular games, with over 97% of its over 18,000 reviews on the platform being positive. The intense indie title places players on procedurally generated moons where you have to scavenge for scrap to sell to the company and meet your quota.

There are plenty of dangers on these derelict moons however, including some hostile monsters and thankfully there are a lot of handy items you can use in the game to boost your chances of surviving and earning as much profit as possible.

Here’s a full list of every item in Lethal Company and what each one is used for.

ZEEKERSS There are many useful items in Lethal Company.

All items in Lethal Company & what they do

There are a total of 9 items, tools, and gadgets currently available for players to use in Lethal Company. The main items you’ll need to use in any given match will heavily depend on the moon you land on, although some including flashlights and walkie-talkies are essentials that you should take the time to purchase at the start of every game.

You can find a full rundown of all the items in the game, their prices, and what they can be used for in the table below.

Item Price Purpose Flashlight 15 Credits Lockerspickers can be used to unlock any previously unlocked doors once you have some on hand. This means you won’t have to go to the trouble of searching for and locating the individual keys for doors across the moon. Pro Flashlight 25 Credits A more powerful alternative to the standard Flashlight. Used to navigate darker areas of the moon and locate pieces of scrap. Comes with an in-game battery life of 7 hours. Walkie-talkie 12 Credits Used to communicate with friends if you’re playing in a co-op match. Lasts the entirety of the match once purchased. Jet-pack 700 Credits Jet-packs are extremely handy for traversing the environment at a quicker speed than on foot and can also be used for reaching high places. The most pricey item in the game but well worth the investment if you’ve got the Credits. Lockerpickers 20 Credits Lockerspickers can be used to unlock any previously unlocked doors once you have some on hand. This means you won’t have to go to the trouble on searching for and locating the individual keys for doors across the moon. Extention Ladder 60 Credits Can be used to get to high points of the environment or to cross wide gaps. Radar Booster 50 Credits The Radar Booster is a handy tool to use if you need to get your group back together. By placing it near the Facility entrance and activating it via the monitor in the Home Base, your teammates will be signaled to the location of the Facility. Boombox 60 Credits Boomboxes in Lethal Company are used to lure monsters so they act as a great distraction tool if you need to escape a hostile situation or clear the way to that all-important scrap. TZP-Inhalant 120 Credits Boomboxes in Lethal Company are used to lure monsters so they act as a great distraction tool if you need to escape a hostile situation, or clear the way to that all-important scrap.

Those are all the tools and gadget items currently available to use in Lethal Company! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

