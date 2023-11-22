Can you play Lethal Company on Steam Deck?

If you are wondering whether you can play Lethal Company on Steam Deck or not, our guide has everything you need to know.

Lethal Company is a co-op horror game that quickly became popular on Steam shortly after it was released in early access. Here, you have to team up with three more friends to collect and sell scrap at different abandoned moons.

Maneuvering through these moons is no easy task as there are tons of monsters you’ll come across. While these sounds enticing, players may wonder if they can play the game on a Steam Deck while lying on their couch.

In our guide, we have got your back with the info, so, let’s jump right into it.

Zeekerss Lethal Company has quickly become incredibly popular.

Is Lethal Company on Steam Deck?

At the time of writing, Lethal Company is not verified on Steam Deck but can be played. However, the experience won’t be as entirely seamless as the other verified games for the handheld.

A couple of users on ProtonDB have commented that the mouse buttons don’t work as intended:

“Mouse buttons do not work until trigger(s) are pressed after game start.

“In order to use mouse+keyboard controls the game must be started with the “-nojoy” option, and steam input disabled. Mods loaded via the game folder do not work.”

How to play Lethal Company on Steam Deck

In library, open Lethal Company’s page Press the gear icon to head into the game’s properties and settings Under general, find the launch options section Type in -nojoy Save and head back out, then launch Lethal Company

Performance & more

Apart from some functionality issues, the game shows mouse, keyboard, or non-Steam-Deck controller icons at times. Also, entering some text requires manually invoking the on-screen keyboard.

On a positive note, Lethal Company’s performance is well enough on the Steam Deck, and the in-game text is readable clearly. The game is still in early access, and once it gets properly launched, Lethal Company may get Steam Deck verified.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Lethal Company’s compatibility on the Steam Deck. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

