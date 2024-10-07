Metaphor ReFantazio Review: More than just a Persona clone

The developers behind the Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series haven’t released a new IP for some time. Although many players have yet to tire of these monumental franchises, Metaphor ReFantazio is the latest game that fans have been eagerly anticipating since its 2016 announcement.

Backing this new game is director Katsura Hashino, best known for his work on Atlus’ biggest hits, such as Persona 3, Persona 4, and Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne. After nearly a decade of hard work, the question is if Metaphor can live up to the hype.

But does Metaphor: ReFantazio deserve to sit among JRPG giants like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona, or does it fall short of success?

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshots & details











Price: $69.99 / £59.99

Developer: Atlus

Release Date: October 11, 2024

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, & PC

Reviewed on: PC (Steam)

A world of wonder

Atlus The bustling city of the Grand Trad.

One of Metaphor: ReFantazio’s best aspects is its incredibly unique take on a fantasy world. This is a society where humans are the worst monsters, and utopia and democracy are condemned.

At first, the United Kingdom of Euchronia may seem like a small place with only a few locations, but it doesn’t take long until you have dozens of new towns and dungeons to visit. Euchronia is also rich with different cultures and tribes.

There’s the common Clemar tribe, born with horns on their temples, the Eugief tribe, who resemble bat-like creatures, and the Elda tribe, who are discriminated against by the state religion Sanctism. Metaphor’s world feels different from your typical fantasy cast of elves, dwarves, and orcs.

The colorful bunch you meet along the way enhances this further, each with their own story to tell. While delving into these stories is optional, you’ll get plenty of benefits in combat – a tantalizing prospect for any JRPG aficionado. Fortunately, these side quests are well-written and never felt like a waste of time.

Something old, something new

Atlus Take your time fighting these monsters.

Metaphor: ReFantazio’s gameplay blends both Shin Megami Tensei and Persona, but its presentation is entirely original. While you may be able to point out features from Atlus’ other IPs, there’s still enough innovation that makes Metaphor stand out.

Take the turn-based battle mechanics. Like previous Persona titles, players have a four-person party that can use normal weapons and otherworldly powers. However, unlike Persona, Metaphor utilizes Turn Icons, which must used up before the enemy team goes – similar to Shin Megami Tensei.

The way players tackle fights is also different. While in Persona you’d have to choose party members based on their abilities, all party members in Metaphor can change builds on the fly. This makes combat incredibly flexible and removes the tedium of switching characters, giving you greater freedom during intense battles.

Metaphor also boasts a hybrid system that allows for real-time overworld combat. If an enemy is lower in level than you, then you’re not forced to enter turn-based combat. This makes for better combat pacing and avoids backtracking through dungeons.

Stylish is putting it lightly

Atlus Even Metaphor’s menu screen is oozing with style.

Just like Persona, Metaphor: ReFantazio oozes style. From the stunning hand-painted character menus to the realistic designs of the title backgrounds, this adventure is brimming with artistic elegance.

The influences behind the look are easily identifiable, but knowing their origins makes them even more special. For example, some of the human monsters were inspired by Hieronymus Bosch, a famous medieval artist.

Metaphor: ReFantazio pushes its inventive and gorgeous menu designs to a whole new level. Each section has its focal point and is typically a part of the character’s body. Sometimes it will show their faces, and other times you’ll see their hands splayed out like a painting. Once again, Atlus has perfected its signature style, giving players plenty of eye candy.

A few nitpicks

Atlus Summoning the Archetype.

It’s hard to pinpoint anything that Metaphor: ReFantazio truly fails at. However, this is a long game and some side quests can be tedious.

That’s not to say there isn’t fun side content, but other than missions that take you to new locations, or feature a mini-dungeon to conquer, there’s not much to write home about. The rewards are almost always worth it, but when you’re counting down the days for the main mission to progress, the pacing can grind to a halt.

Unfortunately, I also experienced frame rate issues on my PC. This was most notable when exploring the inside of the Gauntlet Runner. While these issues were infrequent and didn’t take away from my overall experience, you may have to rely on lowering graphics settings to run Metaphor: ReFantazio smoothly.

Our Verdict: 5/5

Metaphor: ReFantazio is the ultimate culmination of everything Atlus has learned from its best games and is a huge step forward for the future of its JRPGs.

The delightful combat, incredible cast of characters, and intricate fantasy setting all make for a brilliant experience that no Shin Megami Tensei or Persona fan should miss out on. It’s certainly a game-of-the-year-worthy title and a smash hit for Atlus to end the year with.

