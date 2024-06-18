Still Wakes the Deep achievements and trophies guide

Still Wakes the Deep is a horror release from experienced genre developer The Chinese Room, and, all things considered, there’s a lot to love. There are also plenty of achievements and trophies to get, so here’s our full guide to what you need to do to secure them.

Still Wakes the Deep follows electrician Caz McLeary as he works on an oil rig in the North Sea. Things quickly go wrong, and Caz is presented with a Lovecraftian horror summoned from the depths after being disturbed by the rig’s operations.

What follows is a heady blend of Alien: Isolation-style gameplay and a narrative that feels like it has been plucked directly from Stephen King’s head. Along the way, there are plenty of trophies and achievements to collect.

Article continues after ad

The Chinese Room/Dexerto

Complete Still Wakes the Deep achievements and trophy list

As a spoiler warning, some of the achievements below relate directly to the game’s story, including its conclusion. Here is every Still Wakes the Deep achievement and trophy.

Article continues after ad

Achievement List How to obtain All Beans and Forgiveness Made it down to the Canteen and talked with Roy Beacon in the Dark Relit the Flare Beaufort Eleven Made it to the roof of Accommodation Bheir an cuan a chuid fhèin Completed the game in Scottish Gaelic Body Count Find every reachable dead crew member Breathe In, Breathe Out, Repeat Escaped from Engineering Cerebral Anoxia Drowned inside the rig Clear Down Listen to every optional phonecall Compression Ignition Restarted the Generator Everything Breaks Watched the Helicopter Crash Eye of the Needle Got back to Roy in the Canteen Fahrenheit 0451 Put out a fire with an extinguisher Finlay Destination Die in all possible ways Full Fathom Five Died from falling into the sea five times in different places General Strike Hit a monster with a throwable Good with the ‘Leccy Used all electrical interaction types on the Beira D Greased Scotsman Sprint in all movement modes and traversals Home by Christmas Launched the Lifeboat I Am the King Escaped from Rennick Into the Belly of the Beast Completed Engineering Jetsam Throw a throwable into the sea Leaning Into It Spot a monster while leaning Leviathan Rebalanced the Beira D Look at All This Mess! Pick up and throw 50 different throwables McLeery Spend too much time in the shower room Me and My Spoon Find Roy’s Spoon after the sinking Not so Good with the ‘Leccy Die in all electrical hazards on the Beira D Sailing By Listen to the whole Shipping Forecast Snoop Visit every enterable cabin in the game Social Butterfly Talk to everyone in the Intro Still Wakes the Deep Completed the game Surfacing Escaped from the Pontoons The Drowning of Davey Rennick Defeated Rennick The Gorror Sings Entered the Derrick The Sickening of the Calm Survived the Event Treading Water Escaped from Flooded Engineering Walking Simulator Completed the game without sprinting for more than 10 total minutes

That’s the full list! There are 20 missable trophies in total, so make sure to look out for those in particular if you are hunting that Platinum or 1000 Gamescore.