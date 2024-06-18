Still Wakes the Deep achievements and trophies guide

Gaming

Still Wakes the Deep is a horror release from experienced genre developer The Chinese Room, and, all things considered, there’s a lot to love. There are also plenty of achievements and trophies to get, so here’s our full guide to what you need to do to secure them.

Still Wakes the Deep follows electrician Caz McLeary as he works on an oil rig in the North Sea. Things quickly go wrong, and Caz is presented with a Lovecraftian horror summoned from the depths after being disturbed by the rig’s operations.

What follows is a heady blend of Alien: Isolation-style gameplay and a narrative that feels like it has been plucked directly from Stephen King’s head. Along the way, there are plenty of trophies and achievements to collect.

Rennick in Still Wakes the DeepThe Chinese Room/Dexerto

Complete Still Wakes the Deep achievements and trophy list

As a spoiler warning, some of the achievements below relate directly to the game’s story, including its conclusion. Here is every Still Wakes the Deep achievement and trophy.

Achievement ListHow to obtain
All Beans and ForgivenessMade it down to the Canteen and talked with Roy
Beacon in the DarkRelit the Flare
Beaufort ElevenMade it to the roof of Accommodation
Bheir an cuan a chuid fhèinCompleted the game in Scottish Gaelic
Body CountFind every reachable dead crew member
Breathe In, Breathe Out, RepeatEscaped from Engineering
Cerebral AnoxiaDrowned inside the rig
Clear DownListen to every optional phonecall
Compression IgnitionRestarted the Generator               
Everything BreaksWatched the Helicopter Crash
Eye of the NeedleGot back to Roy in the Canteen
Fahrenheit 0451Put out a fire with an extinguisher
Finlay DestinationDie in all possible ways
Full Fathom FiveDied from falling into the sea five times in different places
General StrikeHit a monster with a throwable
Good with the ‘LeccyUsed all electrical interaction types on the Beira D
Greased ScotsmanSprint in all movement modes and traversals
Home by ChristmasLaunched the Lifeboat
I Am the KingEscaped from Rennick
Into the Belly of the BeastCompleted Engineering
JetsamThrow a throwable into the sea
Leaning Into ItSpot a monster while leaning
LeviathanRebalanced the Beira D
Look at All This Mess!Pick up and throw 50 different throwables                         
McLeerySpend too much time in the shower room
Me and My SpoonFind Roy’s Spoon after the sinking
Not so Good with the ‘LeccyDie in all electrical hazards on the Beira D
Sailing ByListen to the whole Shipping Forecast
SnoopVisit every enterable cabin in the game
Social ButterflyTalk to everyone in the Intro
Still Wakes the DeepCompleted the game
SurfacingEscaped from the Pontoons
The Drowning of Davey RennickDefeated Rennick
The Gorror SingsEntered the Derrick
The Sickening of the CalmSurvived the Event
Treading WaterEscaped from Flooded Engineering
Walking SimulatorCompleted the game without sprinting for more than 10 total minutes

That’s the full list! There are 20 missable trophies in total, so make sure to look out for those in particular if you are hunting that Platinum or 1000 Gamescore.

