How to use Photo Mode in Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport is a brand new racing game title by Turn 10 and Xbox Game Studios. This game offers a photo mode in case you want to click a few pictures. Here is a guide on how to use it in the game.

Forza Motorsport is a competitive take on the franchise by Xbox Game Studios. This title does not feature the casual aspect that exists in the Forza Horizon series. Despite that, the game is visually enhanced and you might be looking to click a few pictures.

As it happens, Forza Motorsport does feature a Photo Mode. It is quite deep when it comes to the features it provides.

Here is all you need to know regarding the Photo Mode for Forza Motorsport.

Turn 10 Forza Motorsport Photo Mode explained

Forza Motorsport: How to use Photo Mode

In order to use the Photo Mode in the game you need to follow the steps provided below:

Pause the game during a race

Click on Photo Mode

If you want to simply click a photo, you can do it right away. Otherwise, you can go for more details in case you are looking for the best possible picture. Here are the various options that you have in hand while using Photo Mode:

Shutter Speed

Camera

Focus

Exposure

Contrast

Color

Brightness

Sepia

Vignette

You can change the various settings, and adjust the sliders as much as you want. Once all of that is done, you need to simply press the Take Photo button and you will have your perfect picture ready.

This is all you need to know regarding Photo Mode in Forza Motorsport. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

