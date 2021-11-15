Handy Forza Horizon 5 trick makes bonus boards easier to find

Forza Horizon 5’s bonus boards aren’t’ just the key to fast travel, they also offer XP to anyone who collects them. Hunting them down can be tricky, if you don’t know what to watch out for during your travels.

The bonus board system has been a part of the Forza Horizon series since the beginning. The franchise’s fifth installment once again has players search for them, in exchange for the fast travel abilities.

Since they tend to be hidden – or placed in tricky locations – tracking them all down can be challenging. But, this tip can make pinpointing them a little easier for everyone.

Advertisement

Forza Horizon 5 bonus boards trick revealed

The best way to hunt down these boards is to switch to an electric car, like a Jaguar I-Pace or Raesr Tachyon, before hitting the road. The quiet nature of these vehicles will help cue you in on the music that radiates from the boards themselves.

This directional hint, paired with the icon on your map when you’ve entered into the vicinity of a board, makes the entire process a straightforward affair.

If that’s not enough, there are also a few more ways to boost your chances of hearing the boards, and they can be taken care of at the same time.

Advertisement

The first option is to turn off your radio, which can be done in two ways – by either scrolling through the stations until you find the “Radio Off” option – or by disabling it entirely in your settings menu.

Read More: This teacher using Forza Horizon 5 to teach math has gone viral

This is an easy process that can be done from any menu in which the Settings tab is accessible. Here’s how to to do it:

Open your settings and scroll down to the Audio tab. Select Radio Volume and lower the volume to zero. Move down to the Radio DJ and set to off. Confirm your settings before returning to the game.

This also works for turning off the Narrator in the Accessibility menu or even disabling Anna in the HUD and Gameplay section.

All of these settings can be reversed as well, meaning that players can jump in and out of their hunting mode without fear of ruining their comfort elsewhere in the game.