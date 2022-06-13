Curious what new cars are coming to Forza Horizon 5’s upcoming Hot Wheels expansion? Here’s everything we know about the cars coming to the popular racing game this July.

Forza Horizon 5 was one of the top games of 2021 with its November 5 release, and it’s set to show off its fun side with the upcoming Hot Wheels DLC, set to release on July 19, 2022.

With Forza Motorsport not releasing until Spring 2023, the DLC will hold over fans as they race around the famous orange tracks with the company’s off-the-wall car designs.

But, what cars are coming to Forza Horizon 5 with the Hot Wheels-focused DLC? Here’s everything we know.

All new cars coming to Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion

Thanks to the Official Forza blog, here is the list of cars coming to FH5 in the July Hot Wheels expansion.

All the cars in this list are noted to be new to Forza, meaning they will release in Horizon 5 for the first time. Players who own the Premium Add-ons bundle, the Expansions bundle, or the Premium edition of the game will be able to access the DLC on day one of launch.

Here are the new cars coming to Forza Horizon 5 thanks to the Hot Wheels DLC:

2018 Chevrolet Hot Wheels COPO Camaro

2012 Hot Wheels Bad to the Blade

2013 Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker

2000 Hot Wheels Deora II

2021 Hennessey Venom F5

2019 Brabham BT62

2006 Mosler MT900 GT3

2020 SIERRA Cars #23 Yokohama ALPHA

2018 SUBARU WRX STI ARX Supercar

2019 Italdesign DaVinci Concept

The blog post also mentions that there are cars displayed in the trailer that will be made available through the Series 9 festival playlist.

Those include:

2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod

1957 Hot Wheels Nash Metropolitan Custom

1949 Hot Wheels Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod

2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang

and more!

If you’re looking to launch down the iconic orange tracks as soon as the DLC launches, head over to the Xbox Store to check out the Premium Add-ons bundle.

Otherwise, you can head over to check out the latest news on Forza Motorsport.