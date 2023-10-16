Forza Motorsport players want “useless” proximity arrows replaced

Forza Motorsport players are appealing to Turn 10 to replace proximity arrows with a superior radar to offer players more information and encourage better racing.

As racing games have evolved developers have come up with better ways to provide drivers with information. This is especially noticeable in simulation racers and even simcade games where wheel-to-wheel racing is commonplace.

Some games opt for a vocal crew chief who gives you on the fly information and others proximity arrows that tell you where nearby cars are.

Article continues after ad

However, the likes of Gran Turismo have long since shifted to a 3D radar that provides feedback on where other cars are in a way the alternatives can’t. Impressed by the mechanic, Forza Motorsport players think it’s time the idea made its debut.

Article continues after ad

Forza Motorsport needs proximity arrows replaced by radar

A Forza Motorsport fan has pleaded to Turn 10 to consider introducing a Heli-styled radar. This would replace the existing proximity arrows which the post slams for being “inaccurate and useless.”

Article continues after ad

“This should be standard in any racing game. It’s clear, shows car positions and has a clear Amber or red warning light when cars are alongside you. The proximity arrows are often unclear and useless. Brown arrow can mean a car is right next to you or a second behind you…” OP stated attacking the existing system.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Many were quick to agree: “Yes please and don’t make it an option but make it the standard setting for everyone which can then be toggled off in the options. Most of the crashes that happened in MP rn is due to people not having a sense for their surroundings and not bc they are maniacs.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“And sometimes they bug out and don’t disappear or update and stay on the screen when there’s no car,” was amongst the numerous posts criticizing Forza Motorsport’s current implementation of proximity arrows.

Others were eager for an iRacing style crew chief to be added as an alternative to a radar posting “Hope we get a crew chief implementation soon,” and “I’d love a spotter.”

While proximity arrows can suffice for enabling competitive racing as seen in other games like F1 23, Forza Motorsport’s use of them needs some work. They can be buggy often showing cars being closer than they really are and generally failing to provide the information required to be useful.

Article continues after ad