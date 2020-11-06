 Bizarre Forza Horizon 4 glitch is making cars bounce uncontrollably - Dexerto
Bizarre Forza Horizon 4 glitch is making cars bounce uncontrollably

Published: 6/Nov/2020 9:56

by Kieran Bicknell
Reddit: u/mecurt78

Forza Horizon 4 continues to dominate the open-world racing genre, but it’s not without its issues. One Redditor has found a glitch in the game that appears to turn the Clio Williams into a pogo stick during a cinematic cutscene.

The world of Forza Horizon 4 remains popular, out-ranking any other Forza title for gameplay numbers by a considerable margin.

In spite of this, bugs, glitches, and hilarious moments pop up frequently online, with anything from random ‘sinkholes’ in the game to glitches that turn cars into spaceships.

One thing you may notice about these glitches is that they mostly happen during gameplay, with players in control of their vehicles. Cinematic cutscene glitches are rare since these animations are pre-determined by the game devs, but they are not impossible.

Clio Williams Forza Horizon 4
CMAN122 via Forza Wiki
The glitch seems to affect the Renault Clio Williams in Forza Horizon 4.

Forza Horizon 4 Clio Williams glitch

The glitch in question, posted to R/Forza by Reddit user mecurt78, shows the cutscene before one of the ‘Upgrade Heroes’ missions.

In these missions, the player drives a Renault Clio Williams to ‘collect’ a car, which is brought back to the workshop for upgrading and customization.

Unusually, however, it is during the cinematic scene that the glitch hits. While the voiceover is still playing correctly, the car behaves in a very… unique way during the scene.

The Clio Williams appears to drive through a wall, and then proceed to bounce up-and-down as if it is on a trampoline.

Nervous? from r/forza

As if that wasn’t enough, the car then sits perfectly upright on its rear bumper, before slowly toppling over the wall in a see-saw like motion.

From what we can see, this is an isolated incident of a glitch in the cutscene. Ironically, the overdub says “Nervous, me? I’m not nervous” as the car continues to glitch.

We’d certainly be nervous if our car was toppling over a stone wall!

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 new cars revealed: Singer DLS and more

Published: 4/Nov/2020 10:59

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon Season 29 new cars
Reddit: AQX

With the Series 28 seasons coming to a close soon, players have been waiting with anticipation to see what series 29 of Forza Horizon 4 will bring. Well, it seems they don’t have to wait for long, as Playground Games have dropped the Series 29 update a little early.

With the upcoming launch of Xbox Series X and S, Playground Games have been busy optimizing Forza Horizon 4 for the new consoles. As part of that preparation, they’ve dropped the update download for Series 29 earlier than usual, and fans have been going wild.

The reason for all this pandemonium is the inclusion of not one, not two, but three all-new cars for the Series.

Unlike the giant trucks that were the ‘star’ cars of Series 28, the new arrivals this time are generally well-received, being far less ‘niche’ than the previously released vehicles.

Singer DLS forza horizon 4
YouTube: iSamTaylor
The Singer DLS looks fantastic in Forza Horizon 4.

Series 29 update for FH4

Three fresh cars have been confirmed for Forza Horizon 4, and it looks like fans are going to be going crazy for them once they drop.

The new cars for series 29 are:

  1. Singer DLS PorscheTeased in a Tweet by the official Forza Horizon account, this ‘reimagined’ Porsche 911 is undoubtedly the ‘star’ car of the upcoming series.
  2. Mercedes-AMG ‘Hammer’ Coupé – A brutish, powerful coupé for fans of Mercedes’ tuning arm AMG.
  3. BMW 850CSi – One of the most gorgeous BMWs ever built, the car makes a welcome return to the Forza franchise.
Horizon Promo menuThe Horizon Promo menu hints at how we’ll be able to access the new cars for Series 29.

How to get these cars in Forza Horizon 4

While the cars are ‘in-game’ thanks to the early Series 29 update in Forza Horizon 4, they are not yet playable. However, we do get a clue as to how players will be able to earn the cars, thanks to the ‘Horizon Promo’ feature.

By selecting the cars in Horizon Promo/Car collection (via the ‘cars’ tab on the pause menu) we get a hint at how the cars will be available to us.

For each new car above, the message is the same: “This is a hard-to-find car. It may appear as a reward in Season Events, Festival Playlist, or Forzathon Shop.”

So, while we don’t have the exact challenges yet, it is all-but-confirmed that the cars will be prizes for either season completion or challenges in Series 29.

We’ll bring you more updates as we have them on these exciting new rides in Forza Horizon 4.