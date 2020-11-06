Bizarre Forza Horizon 4 glitch is making cars bounce uncontrollably - Dexerto

Forza Horizon 4 continues to dominate the open-world racing genre, but it’s not without its issues. One Redditor has found a glitch in the game that appears to turn the Clio Williams into a pogo stick during a cinematic cutscene.

The world of Forza Horizon 4 remains popular, out-ranking any other Forza title for gameplay numbers by a considerable margin.

In spite of this, bugs, glitches, and hilarious moments pop up frequently online, with anything from random ‘sinkholes’ in the game to glitches that turn cars into spaceships.

One thing you may notice about these glitches is that they mostly happen during gameplay, with players in control of their vehicles. Cinematic cutscene glitches are rare since these animations are pre-determined by the game devs, but they are not impossible.

Forza Horizon 4 Clio Williams glitch

The glitch in question, posted to R/Forza by Reddit user mecurt78, shows the cutscene before one of the ‘Upgrade Heroes’ missions.

In these missions, the player drives a Renault Clio Williams to ‘collect’ a car, which is brought back to the workshop for upgrading and customization.

Unusually, however, it is during the cinematic scene that the glitch hits. While the voiceover is still playing correctly, the car behaves in a very… unique way during the scene.

The Clio Williams appears to drive through a wall, and then proceed to bounce up-and-down as if it is on a trampoline.

As if that wasn’t enough, the car then sits perfectly upright on its rear bumper, before slowly toppling over the wall in a see-saw like motion.

From what we can see, this is an isolated incident of a glitch in the cutscene. Ironically, the overdub says “Nervous, me? I’m not nervous” as the car continues to glitch.

We’d certainly be nervous if our car was toppling over a stone wall!