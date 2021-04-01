Where to find the Cult Talisman: Fortnite Season 6 Spire Quest - Dexerto

While the first of Raz’s Spire Quests in Fortnite tasks players with finding a Cult Artifact, another in the questline requires you to get your hands on a Cult Talisman, and there’s a few things you’ll need to know.

Spire Quests in Fortnite Season 6 allow players to experience a storyline in Fortnite without needing to do insanely convoluted steps. Certain characters will give you dialogue when you interact with them before giving you a small quest to complete, which will grant you XP and another quest to start on.

Right now, a few characters are giving out quests, including Tarana and Raz. While Tarana’s are pretty simple, only requiring you to find some artifacts, Raz’s are a bit more cumbersome and one of them will actually force you to go out and engage with another AI.

How to get a Cult Talisman in Fortnite

While the Cult Artifact is pretty simple to find, the Cult Talisman on the other hand might give some players trouble. In order to get your hands on one, you’ll need to defeat a Guardian. These are the combative NPC’s found near the towers around the map.

Luckily, you won’t have to kill them in a specific way but you should be sure to stock up on weapons and ammo because running dry can spell your doom. Once you take them down, the Guardian will drop a slew of items, one of which will be the Cult Talisman.

It’s worth pointing out that you’ll have to be quick when picking it up, as it can and will disappear if you wait too long. While it’s unknown if this is a bug, it’s worth pointing out as you’ll have to defeat another Guardian if it disappears.

It also doesn’t matter which specific Guardian you take down, so you can go to whichever one you want. As previously mentioned, it’s not a hard task, especially if you’ve taken them down in the past, so it should only take a few minutes to complete.