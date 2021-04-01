Where to find the Cult Artifact: Fortnite Season 6 Spire Quest - Dexerto

Once players complete Tarana’s Spire Quests, they can move on to Raz’s questline and one of them tasks players with finding a Cult Artifact over by the Spire POI, located at the center of the map. Here’s what you need to do to complete the quest.

With the release of Fortnite’s 16.10 update on March 30, a brand-new set of challenges called Spire Quests have been added, allowing fans to play through narrative elements of the story, while also earning some XP.

After completing the first parts of the Spire Quests, which tasks you with finding artifacts for Tarana and then playing a Last Log, players will now need to find a Cult Artifact for Raz.

Advertisement

Cult Artifact Location at the Spire

The good part about this quest is that it’s incredibly easy to complete if you know where to look. The Cult Artifact only spawns in one location, unlike some of the other artifacts that players need to collect, which only lends to this challenge’s simplicity.

The Cult Artifact itself can be found near the Spire, the large point-of-interest at the dead-center of the map. Go to the south side of the POI and then go to highest building on that side, which butts up right against the tower itself. Once inside, you should see the artifact glowing all the way in the back corner.

Advertisement

If you’re having trouble finding it, YouTuber HarryNinetyFour made a video showing exactly where it can be found.

It should be noted that in order to unlock this challenge, you’ll need to not only complete both of the aforementioned Tarana challenges but you’ll also need to complete 5 other uncommon or rarer ones.

Once you do that, however, you’ll be able to find the Cult Artifact no problem.