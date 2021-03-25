Where to find the anomaly at Shark Island in Fortnite - Dexerto

In order to get their hands on the Jump 23 variation of the Agent Jones outfit in Fortnite, players are tasked with investigating an anomaly located over in Shark Island. Here’s where you can find it and what you have to do to unlock it.

With the release of Fortnite Season 6, players are able to finally unlock Agent Jones, the fan-favorite character at the center of the game’s narrative, after begging for his release for around three seasons now. Not only that, but fans can also unlock some interesting variations of the character, based on his travels throughout the multiverse.

To unlock each one, players will have to complete a challenge and one of them, specifically the one to unlock the Jump 13 variation, requires you to investigate an anomaly at Shark Island. While it’s not exactly a hard challenge to complete, you may be confused about what you need to do once you get there.

Anomaly at Shark Island

For this challenge, you will want to head over to the left side of the map. Like the first challenge for Agent Jones, this one requires you to remember a pattern, albeit to a lesser extent. To find the anomaly, go to the northern part of the island and you’ll see some lights/holograms on top of a small cliff.

After that, you’ll need to follow the butterfly that flies past each one and perform an action at each one in the order that it flies in. Here are all the actions you’ll need to do:

Crouch Emote Jump

After that, you should notice that the butterfly will go between all the holograms and turn into an object. Go up to it and interact with it and the challenge will be completed.

One thing to point out is that if there’s another player near you while you’re completing the challenge, the intractable object which you need to complete the challenge may not show up. If it doesn’t, you’ll unfortunately need to leave the match with the challenge three-quarters of the way completed and have to restart it in a new game, which is annoying.

Never the less, once you complete the challenge, you should have the Jump 23 variant of Agent Jones unlocked for use within Fortnite.