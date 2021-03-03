Fortnite Cookbook locations: Where to collect Cookbooks for Week 14 challenge - Dexerto

One of Fortnite’s Week 14 challenges asks players to collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs, and we’ve got a location guide with handy maps to help you complete it.

Season 5 of Fortnite is coming to an end on March 15, 2021, with teasers of a major finale event already happening. But Epic Games haven’t forgotten about those weekly challenges to help you max out your Battle Pass.

To mark the penultimate week of the season, the rewards for completing challenges in Week 14 are even better than normal, as each quest will bag you a massive 40,000 XP instead of the traditional 20,000 XP.

While many of the Week 14 challenges are themed around driving, one of the more difficult location-based quests asks players to collect four Cookbooks from two separate locations. Here’s where you need to go.

Where to collect Cookbooks in Fortnite

As the quest description suggests, you’ll need to head to either Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs to complete this challenge. Getting to these POIs is the easy part, as they’re both named locations on the Fortnite map.

Finding the Cookbooks will be a little bit more tricky, as they’re quite small and most are hidden inside buildings. You also run the risk of being attacked by other players while you’re busy searching for them.

Below, we’ve put together maps of both Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs to make finding all of the Cookbook locations a lot easier. You’ll need to collect four of them in total to tick off this Fortnite challenge.

Pleasant Park Cookbook locations

There are five Cookbooks to be found inside houses at Pleasant Park. All of them are located within the kitchen areas, which makes sense. Here’s where you can find Cookbooks at Pleasant Park:

The green house at the southwest corner.

The white house along the west row of houses.

The yellow house along the west row of houses.

The brick house to the northwest of Pleasant Park.

The grey house at the northeast corner.

Craggy Cliffs Cookbook locations

There are four Cookbooks to be found at Craggy Cliffs. Unlike at Pleasant Park, they’re not just found inside houses at this location. Here’s where you can find Cookbooks at Craggy Cliffs.

On the ground floor of the clock tower, behind the stairs.

In the kitchen of the white house, west of the clock tower.

In the stock room of the tall white building to the west.

In the metal factory building at the east of Craggy Cliffs.

As you can see from the maps above, either location will contain enough Cookbooks so you can collect four of them and complete the challenge, but we’d recommend Pleasant Park as it seems more straightforward.

If you’re looking for more XP to help unlock those enlightened style skins before Season 6 kicks off, make sure you check out our complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 14 challenges guide.