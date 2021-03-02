Fortnite leak reveals major details about Season 5 finale live event - Dexerto

A new set of leaks have teased a big finale event for Fortnite Season 5, with the Zero Point set to destabilize and cause havoc on The Island.

While Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite has introduced a bunch of exciting crossovers like The Mandalorian, Street Fighter, and Predator, there hasn’t been much in the way of storyline updates.

The loose theme of the season is ‘bounty hunters’ as Agent Jonesy is tasked with bringing in the best hunters from alternate universes to help stop players from escaping The Loop and leaving The Island.

Beyond this, there hasn’t really been any exploration of original Fortnite lore, and players have been left craving it. Fortunately, it seems the v15.50 patch update – the last update of the season – is bringing with it a big finale event.

Fortnite Season 5 finale event teasers

Live finale events are some of the most anticipated moments of each Fortnite season. Previously, we’ve seen Marvel supervillain Galactus attempt to destroy The Island and rapper Travis Scott host an epic in-game concert.

With Season 5 currently scheduled to come to an end on March 15, 2021, there are only a couple of weeks left for Epic Games to wrap up the story of the season and deliver on the expectations players have for a big finale event.

Well, with the v15.50 update, the teasing has already begun, as the Zero Point is beginning to destabilize. Players will notice that the Zero Point is now severely cracked and has weird effects around it. It’s also making strange noises.

That’s just the beginning, though. Fortnite leakers have found a bunch of hints at what’s to come, and it seems there won’t just be one big finale event – there will also be several mini-events leading up to the end of Season 5.

As discovered by dataminer Mang0e, it looks like the Zero Point will send out four waves of destabilization over the course of the next few weeks. These are called Reality Waves and will cause havoc across The Island.

It appears the Zero Point will send out 4 "waves" of destabilization over the course of the following weeks for Season 6 build up. I expect these to act as "mini-events". pic.twitter.com/5o50DZ5fOb — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) March 2, 2021

Mang0e also found code that suggests NPCs will be affected by the waves. As well as glowing in the color of the Zero Point, they might also be teleported to strange locations when a player interacts with them.

Elsewhere, prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX shared a clip of the distorted audio that will play as the Zero Point destabilizes – and it definitely sounds like trouble is brewing.

It’s likely this chaos has something to do with all the hunters that Agent Jonesy has been bringing to The Island.

New Zero Point Destabilize Sounds! pic.twitter.com/vzxUf4qo8D — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 2, 2021

Another cool detail that’s been discovered is that the Zero Point will affect Fortnite’s voice chat, adding distortion to the player’s voice. It’s unclear what will trigger this, but it could happen when near the Zero Point.

We’ll have to wait and see what these Reality Waves will do, but judging by the leaks so far, it seems like there will be plenty of unexpected things happening as we build-up to the end of Season 5 and the beginning of Fortnite Season 6.