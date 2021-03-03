Fortnite Season 5 Week 14 challenges: How to complete all quests - Dexerto

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 14 challenges have arrived, and it’s a mixed bag of quests with a small focus on driving. Here’s how to complete them all easily.

With only a couple of weeks to go until Season 5 comes to an end on March 15, 2021, gamers don’t have long to reach Level 250 of their Battle Pass and unlock all of those elusive Sapphire, Topaz, and Zero Point enlightened skins.

Advertisement

Fortunately, the Week 14 challenges have arrived for an XP boost. There’s a loose theme, and that’s cars. As Fortnite players will no doubt be aware, vehicles have a tendency to massively bug out in the game, but these quests seem pretty easy so that hopefully won’t be too much of a problem.

All of these challenges go live on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9AM ET. There are a total of seven Epic quests worth 20,000 XP each, as well as one big Legendary quest that will earn you a massive chunk of XP when completed.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 5 Week 14 Epic quests

Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)

Harvest fruits and vegetables (8)

Earn Bars to hire a Character (150)

Visit different restaurant kitchens (2)

Drive a vehicle from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park (1)

Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner (1)

Drive a vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)

Collecting four Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs might be the most difficult quest this week, as it will require you to do some hunting at the named locations. We’ll have a guide when the challenges go live, so check back then.

You can harvest fruits and vegetables from the Orchard Farmers Market, which can be found just north of Colossal Coliseum. We’ve got a handy guide to earning more Gold Bars in Fortnite which should help you complete the next quest.

Advertisement

Read More: Fortnite leak reveals details about Season 5 finale live event

To visit restaurant kitchens, head to Sticks at Craggy Cliffs then Pizza Pit just northeast of Colossal Coliseum, as they’re within walking distance of each other. There’s also Durrr Burger southeast of Holly Hedges and Butter Barn north of Hunter’s Haven if you prefer them.

Finally, we have three driving quests. All of these challenges are pretty self-explanatory, so we won’t go into too much detail. Simply land at the named start location, find any car, and drive it to your destination.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 5 Week 14 Legendary quest

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (1000/2000/3000/4000/5000)

This week’s Legendary quest is a bit harder than previous ones, especially if you’re not very good with long-distance weapons. Players will need to deal a grand total of 5,000 damage to opponents at more than 50 meters distance to earn the max amount of XP.

You may be tempted to go straight for a classic sniper rifle, which makes sense as these are the best for long-distance combat. The Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper would be excellent for this, but a Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle will do.

Advertisement

Read More: Fortnite female Midas skin MariGold leaked

However, if you’re not very good with a scope, try using the commonly-found Lever Action Rifle. It will still reach opponents at long distances, but it uses more traditional aiming which may be more comfortable for some players.

Remember, you’ll only have until Thursday, March 11, 2021, to complete all of these quests before the Week 15 challenges arrive.