Where to find all Snowmando Outpost locations in Fortnite

Published: 23/Dec/2020 16:16

by Daniel Megarry
You’ll need to visit all five Snowmando Outposts if you want to complete the Operation Snowdown quests in Fortnite. Here’s where you can find them.

Fortnite’s winter update, Operation Snowdown, brought with it a number of exciting new additions for players to enjoy including snow covering parts of the map, several weapons including The Big Chill and Dragon’s Breath Sniper, and new NPCs to meet.

There are also several Snowdown quests to take on, which will bag you some pretty sweet rewards along the way. If you manage to complete them all, you’ll get two new skins: the Frost Squad outfit and Snowmando himself.

One of these quests requires you to visit every Snowmando Outpost on the map, and another requires you to open five chests at Snowmando Outposts. You can save time by completing both of these quests simultaneously.

Where to find snowman outposts in Fortnite

Snowmando Outpost locations on Fortnite map
Snowmando Outpost locations on the Fortnite map.

There are a total of five Snowmando Outposts to visit on The Island. You can see their locations on the map above, and there’s a list below:

  1. West of the Log Jam building, which is just south of Holly Hedges.
  2. Overlooking Hydro 16, southeast of Weeping Woods.
  3. On the snow-covered mountains southeast of Catty Corner.
  4. Along the coast southeast of Stormy Stacks.
  5. This one is just west of Pleasant Park.

You could choose to simply land at a new outpost each time you play, but if you’re feeling impatient, you might be able to visit them all in one match with the help of another new Operation Snowdown addition: the X-4 Stormwing.

Yes, planes are back for Operation Snowdown. Even better, a few of them can be found waiting outside every Snowmando Outpost, meaning you’ll pretty much always have access to one if you land near an outpost at the beginning of the game.

Snowmando Outpost Catty Corner Fortnite
This Snowmando Outpost can be found in the mountains southeast of Catty Corner.

Our best advice to complete this challenge is to land at the nearest outpost to the Battle Bus’ flight path as quickly as possible, grab yourself a plane, then make your way to the other four outposts using the map above.

If you pay attention to the outposts that will be engulfed by the storm first and visit them in order, you might even be able to tick off all five outposts in one match, swapping planes when you run out of fuel.

The reward for visiting each Snowmando Outpost is the uncommon Frost In Action loading screen, and the reward for opening five chests at Snowmando Outposts is the rare Shield Surprise back bling.

Remember, if you manage to complete nine Operation Snowdown quests, you’ll get the Snowmando skin, and if you complete all 12 of them, you’ll get the Frost Squad skin.

SypherPK explains why Fortnite’s pre-editing changes missed the mark

Published: 23/Dec/2020 4:39 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 4:40

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite pre-editing changes with SypherPK
Epic Games / YouTube; SypherPK

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan was a big leader of the Fortnite pre-edit changes movement, trying to get Epic to change the mechanic. While they did follow through, the update wasn’t “what people were asking for,” according to the YouTube star, and more changes are needed.

Pre-editing has been a contentious issue in Fortnite for some time. The setting has stunted players’ ability to build by the game saving where you were at, instead of giving you a clean slate.

When you edit fast enough too, the game glitches out.

Builds will sometimes not reset when prompted, and you can put yourself in a dangerous position by trying to fix things. The feature has long angered the community, especially top players, for restricting their creativity.

Fortnite player editing build
Pre-edits have been the bane of Fortnite players across the world.

SypherPK has been calling for its removal for over two years now. The YouTube star was elated when Epic finally announced changes on December 15. However, a week on, and Hassan believes they missed the mark entirely, and more needs to be done.

“What Epic did was give us this setting ⁠— reset edits when entering build mode. So when you have this on… as soon as I swap out of build mode, it resets automatically [to a default build],” he said.

“That kinda helps a little bit, but that’s really not what people were asking for and that’s really not what people understood from the patch notes.”

There’s a reason why pre-editing can be downright horrible. While it affects every player, those with worse setups or higher ping struggle more. Same for those on controller, who have a little bit less control and flexibility. The changes are better, but not what they could be.

“Pre-editing for higher ping players can be especially problematic. It can cause you to miss edits you would usually make, or accidentally pre-edit your builds. At least now if you pre-edit it automatically resets,” he admitted.

He gave Epic exactly what players want ⁠— to just remove the option. Adding a toggle to remove pre-edits completely is what Sypher wants, and the community agrees with him.

“I want to make this constructive. I know there’s a lot of feedback from competitive players who were really excited about this change and then realized it wasn’t the change we though we would be getting. We really just want the option to toggle off pre-editing completely.”

Epic has listened though. They are adding a new setting in 2021 to remove pre-edits entirely, and it’ll be news to the ears of Fortnite players across the world.

“We understand we missed the mark in adding an option to disable pre-edits in the 15.10. We know many of you find pre-editing unnecessary and would like a setting where you’re not able to edit a build until the build is in place. We plan to adjust the setting early next year,” they said.

Now, we’ll just have to wait. After almost three years of campaigning though, SypherPK has finally gotten his victory, and it’s going to be a sweet one once it’s finally added.