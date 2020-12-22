Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite reportedly set to copy popular Minecraft feature in Season 5

Published: 22/Dec/2020 5:41

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Season 5 NPC Leaked Minecraft
Epic Games / Microsoft

Share

Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s NPCs introduced in Season 5 have been a blast, and they might be getting even better after a leaker hinted at some upcoming NPC features similar to those available from villagers in Minecraft.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 introduced plenty of new content, from new skins and map changes to different crossovers. However, the addition of NPCs has been one of the most impressive changes.

As it stands, NPCs are tied into an elaborate quest system where players can earn Gold Bars and trade them in for weapon unlocks and upgrades. They can even use them to hire NPCs to become their bodyguards.

It’s not a perfect system, and it needs a bit of work, but it seems like Epic Games is already on the case. There’s plenty of tweaks and changes still to come.

And, according to a popular leaker, they’ll be adding some extra NPC services similar to those available from villagers in Minecraft.

Fortnite Season 5 NPC Leaked Minecraft
Epic Games
NPC’s in Fortnite Season 5 might be getting a whole lot better.

HypeX, who is known for leaking many bits and pieces throughout the years, dropped the hints on Twitter. He mentioned two new features; the NPCs will be able to buy loot from players, and they’ll be able to call down Supply Drops for 600 Gold.

“We might get more NPC services where they buy loot from you or spawn 1 supply drop for 600 gold!” he said. It’s similar to how players can sell their items to villagers in Minecraft and receive emeralds in return. 

The idea of selling unwanted items like Legendary Pistols in exchange for Gold Bars is fantastic. It means Fortnite players have more ways to raise their funds and even get into the habit of hunting and selling rare items.

The ability to call down a Supply Drop would be handy, too, especially in dire situations. 600 Gold Bars is a pretty steep price, but the loot could pull you out of a pinch. Plus, if you’re able to sell items, you’ll get them back in no time.

Unfortunately, there’s no definitive proof that these features are coming anytime soon. However, HypeX is almost always on the ball, and if he says it could happen, then it’s certainly a possibility.

Fortnite

How to get Fortnite’s free Black Panther Wakandan Salute emote

Published: 21/Dec/2020 16:09

by Daniel Megarry
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has introduced a series of Black Panther quests to unlock the Wakandan Salute emote. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Chapter 2, Season 4 of Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale Fortnite focused on the world of Marvel, introducing a series of skins based on some of the franchise’s biggest names including Storm, Wolverine, and Iron Man, as well as an epic finale battle against Galactus.

But this crowd-pleasing crossover isn’t done yet, as it was recently revealed that Season 5 will introduce skins based on three Marvel characters: Taskmaster, Captain Marvel, and the long-awaited Black Panther.

While fans patiently wait for those to arrive in the in-game store, Epic released a new set of Black Panther quests on December 21, 2020, and there’s a very special Wakandan Salute emote as a reward.

How to unlock Fortnite’s Wakanda Forever emote

In total there are three Black Panther quests you need to complete if you want to claim the Wakandan Salute emote and a bunch of XP as your reward. You’ll have until January 12, 2021, to complete them.

The quests are very straightforward, and most people will complete them during everyday play. But they might take a little while to complete, depending on your skill level.

The three quests you need to complete are as follows:

  1. Play Matches: You need to complete 10 matches in Battle Royale mode.
  2. Outlast Opponents: You need to survive against 500 enemies.
  3. Play Duo or Squad matches: You need to play five matches in Duo or Squad modes.

If you need some help outlasting your enemies, a good plan is to land as far away from the Battle Bus’ flight path as possible and then hide for the majority of the match. Medkits and Shield Potions are your friends, too.

Fortnite Wakandan Salute black panther emote challenges
Epic Games
You’ll need to complete 3 challenges to unlock the Wakandan Salute emote.

Once you’ve completed the three challenges you’ll get the Wakandan Salute emote – which is of Marvel rarity – for free. Paired with the upcoming Black Panther skin, we’re sure it’ll be a popular choice for players.

There’s plenty more to enjoy in Fortnite right now, as the game just received a new Winterfest 2020 update. As well as Christmas decorations and snow on the map, there’s a series of Operation Snowmando quests to complete, with some pretty sweet rewards.

For the latest Fortnite Season 5 leaks, guides and news make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.