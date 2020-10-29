Where to catch fish at Heart Lake for Fortnite's Week 10 challenge - Dexerto

The tenth week of Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 4 challenges has arrived and one of the tasks requires you to catch fish at Heart Lake. Here’s what you’ll need to complete this challenge.

The Fortnitemares event is finally underway once again and Midas has returned to take control over the Agency, appearing for the first time in-game since he flooded the island with the Device event in Season 2.

Along with many of the new changes that have been added for the Halloween event, Epic Games has now also released the final week of challenges for players to tackle in-game.

Fortnite players can expect to see plenty of straightforward tasks in Week 10, similar to ones that we have had in previous weeks, but there is one challenge that can be quite frustrating to complete if you don’t know where to go.

While some of the tasks are based around gathering materials or searching chests around the map, Epic have added one which requires you to Catch fish at Heart Lake, a new unnamed location that can be tricky to find.

Here’s what you’ll need to find Heart Lake and complete the weekly fishing challenge.

How to Catch Fish at Heart Lake in Fortnite

Find and loot a Fishing Rod or Harpoon Gun in Fortnite. Make your way to the lake near the new Stark Industries POI, in Upstate New York. Catch a fish from the lake using the Fishing Rod or Harpoon. Repeat this process until you have caught the three fish needed to complete the task.

So, there you have it, once you catch all three fish you should be rewarded with XP to help you complete the Season 4 battle pass. You can also find the rest of the Week 10 tasks on our challenge hub.

Although this is meant to be the final set of challenges, with Fortnite’s v14.50 update on the way next week, it is possible that even more challenges will be added before the season ends.