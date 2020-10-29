 Where to catch fish at Heart Lake for Fortnite's Week 10 challenge - Dexerto
Fortnite

Where to catch fish at Heart Lake for Fortnite’s Week 10 challenge

Published: 29/Oct/2020 13:55

by Daniel Cleary
Heart lake in fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

The tenth week of Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 4 challenges has arrived and one of the tasks requires you to catch fish at Heart Lake. Here’s what you’ll need to complete this challenge.

The Fortnitemares event is finally underway once again and Midas has returned to take control over the Agency, appearing for the first time in-game since he flooded the island with the Device event in Season 2.

Along with many of the new changes that have been added for the Halloween event, Epic Games has now also released the final week of challenges for players to tackle in-game.

Stark industries POI in fortnite
Epic Games
Players will need to go to the lake near Stark Industries for Week 10.

Fortnite players can expect to see plenty of straightforward tasks in Week 10, similar to ones that we have had in previous weeks, but there is one challenge that can be quite frustrating to complete if you don’t know where to go.

While some of the tasks are based around gathering materials or searching chests around the map, Epic have added one which requires you to Catch fish at Heart Lake, a new unnamed location that can be tricky to find.

Here’s what you’ll need to find Heart Lake and complete the weekly fishing challenge.

How to Catch Fish at Heart Lake in Fortnite

  1. Find and loot a Fishing Rod or Harpoon Gun in Fortnite.
  2. Make your way to the lake near the new Stark Industries POI, in Upstate New York.
  3. Catch a fish from the lake using the Fishing Rod or Harpoon.
  4. Repeat this process until you have caught the three fish needed to complete the task.
Fortnite location in map season 4
Epic Games
Heart Lake location in Fortnite.

So, there you have it, once you catch all three fish you should be rewarded with XP to help you complete the Season 4 battle pass. You can also find the rest of the Week 10 tasks on our challenge hub.

Although this is meant to be the final set of challenges, with Fortnite’s v14.50 update on the way next week, it is possible that even more challenges will be added before the season ends.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm