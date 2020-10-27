How to compete in Fortnite's first Box Fight Tournament: date, prizes - Dexerto

Fortnite is about to launch its first-ever Box Fight Tournament, a creative 1v1 competition in an arena designed by winners of last month’s Princess Castle Creative Contest. If you’re interested in competing, here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite is a competitive game at heart, but it’s also a wonderful platform for creative players. It’s the reason why the creative mode is so popular. Players can build their own islands and share them with others.

Last month, Fortnite celebrated its third birthday by hosting the Princess Castle Creative Contest. Essentially, players had to create and submit their own version of a Box Fight map.

For those who don’t know, Box Fighting is when two players are fighting within one tile of each other and inside a box. It’s unique in the sense that it combines competitive and creative skills.

Two players named HassanFTN and Shride won the contest. Their arena, named “Island of Dreams” (9005-6737-3429), was chosen to be showcased in the first official Box Fight Tournament.

How to compete in the Box Fight Tournament

To compete in the Box Fight Tournament, all you need to do is look for the Box Fight Tournament LTM on the main menu once it’s available.

However, there is an eligibility requirement. Players will need to have reached Open League (Division II) in Arena before the tournament begins. Don’t stress if you haven’t though. It’s very easy to do and will only take a couple of games.

The format is pretty straightforward. Players will duke it out in a one on one Box Fight against other players in their region.

It will follow a traditional tournament structure with multiple rounds. The more rounds you win, the higher you will climb. The player with the most wins at the end of the tournament is the winner.

Prizes

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any news on potential prizes yet. However, it will probably follow a similar system used in Wild Wednesdays. Keep in mind that these aren’t final, and they will be updated once more information is available.

Event Prizes – Europe

Rank Prize 1 $1,800 2 $1,600 3 $1,400 4 $1,200 5 $1,000 6 $800 7 $600 8 $500 9 $400 10 $300 11-20 $200

Event Prizes – NA East

Rank Prize 1 $1,500 2 $1,200 3 $900 4 $700 5 $500 6 $400 7 $350 8 $300 9 $250 10 $200

Event Prizes – NA West

Rank Prize 1 $500 2 $400 3 $350 4 $300 5 $275 6 $250 7 $225 8 $200

Event Prizes – Brazil

Rank Prize 1 $500 2 $400 3 $350 4 $300 5 $275 6 $250 7 $225 8 $200

Event Prizes – Asia

Rank Prize 1 $300 2 $250 3 $200

Event Prizes – OCE

Rank Prize 1 $300 2 $250 3 $200

Event Prizes – Middle East

Rank Prize 1 $300 2 $250 3 $200

When does the Box Fight Tournament start?

Fortnite players don’t need to wait long. The Box Fight Tournament begins on Wednesday, October 28, which means it’s only one sleep away.

However, that also means if you haven’t ranked up enough in Arena to be eligible, you’ll need to hop in and get started before it’s too late.

Box Fighting is an important skill in Fortnite. In many ways, it’s what separates the wolves from the sheep.

If you’ve mastered it, the tournament is a good way to test your skills. Don’t be disheartened if you haven’t though. Taking part in the tournament is a good way to improve.