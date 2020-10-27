 How to compete in Fortnite's first Box Fight Tournament: date, prizes - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

How to compete in Fortnite’s first Box Fight Tournament: date, prizes

Published: 27/Oct/2020 1:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Epic Games Fortnite Box Fight Tournament
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite is about to launch its first-ever Box Fight Tournament, a creative 1v1 competition in an arena designed by winners of last month’s Princess Castle Creative Contest. If you’re interested in competing, here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite is a competitive game at heart, but it’s also a wonderful platform for creative players. It’s the reason why the creative mode is so popular. Players can build their own islands and share them with others.

Last month, Fortnite celebrated its third birthday by hosting the Princess Castle Creative Contest. Essentially, players had to create and submit their own version of a Box Fight map.

For those who don’t know, Box Fighting is when two players are fighting within one tile of each other and inside a box. It’s unique in the sense that it combines competitive and creative skills.

Two players named HassanFTN and Shride won the contest. Their arena, named “Island of Dreams” (9005-6737-3429), was chosen to be showcased in the first official Box Fight Tournament.

Epic Games Fortnite Box Fight Tournament
Epic Games
The map used in the Box Fight Tournament was created by two winners of the Princess Castle Creative Contest.

How to compete in the Box Fight Tournament

To compete in the Box Fight Tournament, all you need to do is look for the Box Fight Tournament LTM on the main menu once it’s available.

However, there is an eligibility requirement. Players will need to have reached Open League (Division II) in Arena before the tournament begins. Don’t stress if you haven’t though. It’s very easy to do and will only take a couple of games.

The format is pretty straightforward. Players will duke it out in a one on one Box Fight against other players in their region.

It will follow a traditional tournament structure with multiple rounds. The more rounds you win, the higher you will climb. The player with the most wins at the end of the tournament is the winner.

Epic Games Fortnite Box Fight Tournament
Epic Games
Box Fighting is an important skill that many higher-ranked players have mastered.

Prizes

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any news on potential prizes yet. However, it will probably follow a similar system used in Wild Wednesdays. Keep in mind that these aren’t final, and they will be updated once more information is available.

Event Prizes – Europe

Rank Prize
1 $1,800
2 $1,600
3 $1,400
4 $1,200
5 $1,000
6 $800
7 $600
8 $500
9 $400
10 $300
11-20 $200

Event Prizes – NA East

Rank Prize
1 $1,500
2 $1,200
3 $900
4 $700
5 $500
6 $400
7 $350
8 $300
9 $250
10 $200

Event Prizes – NA West

Rank Prize
1 $500
2 $400
3 $350
4 $300
5 $275
6 $250
7 $225
8 $200

Event Prizes – Brazil

Rank Prize
1 $500
2 $400
3 $350
4 $300
5 $275
6 $250
7 $225
8 $200

Event Prizes – Asia 

Rank Prize
1 $300
2 $250
3 $200

Event Prizes –  OCE

Rank Prize
1 $300
2 $250
3 $200

Event Prizes – Middle East

Rank Prize
1 $300
2 $250
3 $200
Epic Games Fortnite Box Fight Tournament
Epic Games
Box Fighting requires calculated attacks and solid defense.

When does the Box Fight Tournament start?

Fortnite players don’t need to wait long. The Box Fight Tournament begins on Wednesday, October 28, which means it’s only one sleep away.

However, that also means if you haven’t ranked up enough in Arena to be eligible, you’ll need to hop in and get started before it’s too late.

Box Fighting is an important skill in Fortnite. In many ways, it’s what separates the wolves from the sheep.

If you’ve mastered it, the tournament is a good way to test your skills. Don’t be disheartened if you haven’t though. Taking part in the tournament is a good way to improve.

Fortnite

SypherPK reveals his “wish list” for Fortnite Season 5

Published: 27/Oct/2020 0:08

by Tanner Pierce
SypherPK / Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5 SypherPK

Star Fortnite content creator SypherPK has revealed in a recent interview the changes that he would like to see implemented in the battle royale’s upcoming Season 5, which is set to launch sometime in December 2020. 

Even though it feels like Season 4 launched yesterday, S5 is already a little more than a month away, if everything goes according to plan. It’s only a matter of time before players start getting leaks and official teasers about what’s going to be included in the next iteration.

Currently, there’s next to no information about what’s coming, whether it be for the season’s theme, new features, etc. In anticipation of all the new content that’s on its way, SypherPK has revealed his short, albeit important, wish-list for the upcoming season.

Epic Games
SypherPK said that he would like to see more game-changing mechanics, like fishing, in Season 5.

In a recent interview, Sypher said that, while he would love “more unique items”, one of the main things he’d like to see in Season 5 is “game-changing” features similar to what we’ve seen before.

“In past Fortnite seasons, we’ve had implementations that really change up the game,” the superstar streamer said. “Like when they first introduced Reboot Vans, when they first introduced Siphon, fishing, vehicles, picking up players.

“These are all very memorable changes that really shook up the game of Fortnite and made it better. We haven’t really seen big, significant changes like that in a while.”

In addition, he also said that he wants to see a “revamped” competitive/ranked system in the game: “Arena, right now, feels like a glorified Pub with Siphon. It doesn’t really feel like a true ranked mode. I would like to see a true ranked mode in Fortnite.”

Epic Games
SypherPK also said that he would like see some changes to the Reboot system in the Ranked/Competitive mode.

One currently-existing system he would like to see tweaked is respawning, which involves players collecting their eliminated teammates’ cards and bringing them back to life via one of the many Reboot Vans located on the map.

“I’d like to see some sort of mechanic where, when you get eliminated and thirsted, you have a second chance of coming back,” he elaborated. “I’d like to see a revamp of the Reboot system; core-changing mechanics to really shake-up Fortnite. It’s been a while since we’ve have some significant changes to really alter the pace of the game.”

While it’s unknown what Epic has planned for Season 5, the developers have more than proved themselves to be capable of thinking outside of the box for Fortnite. Only time will tell, however, if this next installment satisfies SypherPK and the Fortnite player-base.