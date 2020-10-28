How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 10 challenges - Dexerto

Fortnite’s Marvel-themed Season 4 takeover is almost winding down, but there’s still plenty of opportunities to grab some last-minute XP boosts with our guide on the Week 10 challenges.

Season 4 of Fortnite has seen tons of new content over the weeks. On top of the ample supply of cosmetic unlocks, Epic has deployed everything from new abilities to secret challenges.

With the ongoing storyline teasing major changes each passing update, time is of the essence to get everything done before we reached Season 5. Once the rare items are gone from the game, there’s no chance at claiming them anytime in the future.

So if you’re trying to make every minute count and get the most of your experience gains, weekly challenges are for you.

Things couldn’t be simpler this time around and we’ve got you covered with everything there is to know about the week 10 objectives.

First up, all of the usual tasks are listed once again. You’ll need to search some chests, find some quick kills, and collect various resources. These can all be smashed out in the blink of an eye without any real difficulty.

Vehicles will be a big priority over the next few days as there are three unique challenges to tick off. One will have you racing from The Fortilla to The Authority in under four minutes. Meanwhile, the other simply asks you to stay in a vehicle for a long period of time and travel the map.

Arguably the most difficult of the vehicle-specific challenges, you’ll need to eliminate a few enemies with them. This means you may have to catch some opposing players by surprise. Be on the lookout for explosives that could end your run before it really begins.

Read more: Fortnite World Cup winner Aqua reveals reason for FNCS ban

You can blitz through a handful of these activities at the same time but others require a more focused effort. Below is the full list of challenges for the latest week in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 10 Challenges

Search Chests at Upstate New York

Eliminations at Lazy Lake

Collect Metal from Slurpy Swamp

Catch fish at Heart Lake

Eliminate opponents by hitting them with vehicles

Drive a boat from The Fortilla to The Authority in less than 4 minutes

Ride 20,000 meters in a vehicle

Deal damage to opponents at Sentinel Graveyard

You’ve still got a few weeks left to finish up the Season 4 Battle Pass. Though you may want to start rushing through not only these weekly tasks, but the secret challenges too.

Every scrap of XP will help as you look to unlock the final rewards in the Marvel-centric update.