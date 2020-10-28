 How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 10 challenges - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 10 challenges

Published: 28/Oct/2020 3:02 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 4:39

by Brad Norton
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite’s Marvel-themed Season 4 takeover is almost winding down, but there’s still plenty of opportunities to grab some last-minute XP boosts with our guide on the Week 10 challenges.

Season 4 of Fortnite has seen tons of new content over the weeks. On top of the ample supply of cosmetic unlocks, Epic has deployed everything from new abilities to secret challenges.

With the ongoing storyline teasing major changes each passing update, time is of the essence to get everything done before we reached Season 5. Once the rare items are gone from the game, there’s no chance at claiming them anytime in the future.

So if you’re trying to make every minute count and get the most of your experience gains, weekly challenges are for you.

Things couldn’t be simpler this time around and we’ve got you covered with everything there is to know about the week 10 objectives.

Fortnite boat gameplay
Epic Games
You’ll need to prioritizing vehicles early on to tick the latest challenges off your list.

First up, all of the usual tasks are listed once again. You’ll need to search some chests, find some quick kills, and collect various resources. These can all be smashed out in the blink of an eye without any real difficulty.

Vehicles will be a big priority over the next few days as there are three unique challenges to tick off. One will have you racing from The Fortilla to The Authority in under four minutes. Meanwhile, the other simply asks you to stay in a vehicle for a long period of time and travel the map.

Arguably the most difficult of the vehicle-specific challenges, you’ll need to eliminate a few enemies with them. This means you may have to catch some opposing players by surprise. Be on the lookout for explosives that could end your run before it really begins.

You can blitz through a handful of these activities at the same time but others require a more focused effort. Below is the full list of challenges for the latest week in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 10 Challenges

  • Search Chests at Upstate New York
  • Eliminations at Lazy Lake
  • Collect Metal from Slurpy Swamp
  • Catch fish at Heart Lake
  • Eliminate opponents by hitting them with vehicles
  • Drive a boat from The Fortilla to The Authority in less than 4 minutes
  • Ride 20,000 meters in a vehicle
  • Deal damage to opponents at Sentinel Graveyard
Sentinel Graveyard location Fortnite
Epic Games
Expect the Sentinel Graveyard to be a hot drop for the next week.

You’ve still got a few weeks left to finish up the Season 4 Battle Pass. Though you may want to start rushing through not only these weekly tasks, but the secret challenges too. 

Every scrap of XP will help as you look to unlock the final rewards in the Marvel-centric update.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm