Fortnite Chapter 3 players frustrated as crashing “loop” stops game from loading

Fortnite Chapter 3 is here but players aren’t getting a chance to play the new content as they are stuck in an infinite crashing loop.

Chapter 3 of Fortnite was released on December 5 bringing a new map, battle pass, and a lot of frustration.

While Epic Games did a great job with cosmetics and the gameplay aspect of the game, players were having issues getting to try it all out as their game was crashing over and over.

Fortnite Chapter 3 players dealing with crashing issues

With every new update, there are always chances to run into problems and with a near 8 GB file, the servers are working overtime.

This had resulted in players not being able to play Chapter 3 for multiple hours after its release. Fortnite Status sent a Tweet informing players that they were aware of the issue and working on a fix.

We're aware that log-ins, purchases, partying up, and matchmaking may be delayed. We'll provide an update when this has returned to normal. pic.twitter.com/75o9yM7v7o — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 5, 2021

According to replies and Reddit, players were reporting that once their game loaded it would keep them on the connecting screen before it would eventually crash. Another person reported that every time they went to claim their battle pass rewards, it would go down.

What’s frustrating players is that they are being forced to wait in a server queue every single time. So people are waiting for nearly 20 minutes to get into Chapter 3 and then have to do it all over again if the game crashes.

One Redditor said, “I got thrown out and into a 10-minute queue.” While another replied, “Me too, but with 10-minute, 15-minute, 22-minute, and 25-minute queues.”

At the time of writing this, Fortnite Status claims that this problem has been resolved. But there are still some that are experiencing their game crashing and being forced into queues.