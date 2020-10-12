 When will Fortnite return to the Apple App Store for iOS devices? - Dexerto
Fortnite

When will Fortnite return to the Apple App Store for iOS devices?

Published: 12/Oct/2020 2:51

by Brad Norton
Fortnite app store
Epic Games

With Epic Games and Apple still butting heads, when can mobile users expect to see Fortnite back in the App Store? The latest United States district court ruling has given us a rough idea of when we can expect to see it back.

When Epic made the move to implement a direct payment method for V-Bucks on mobile, Apple responded swiftly. The two major corporations have been locking horns in legal battles ever since. Fortnite was removed from the App Store and obviously, the player base has been dropping significantly with each passing day.

Despite the developers trying to get the battle royale reinstated ahead of Season 4, Epic hasn’t had any luck as of yet. However, the latest courtroom update has given us new insight on when we can expect to see the game make its grand return to iOS devices.

Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers of the Northern District of California pushed out new rulings on October 9. Fortnite itself won’t be allowed back on the App Store amidst the legal drama. With the trial not commencing until May 3, 2021, the battle royale won’t be back until next year at the earliest.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Mobile players haven’t been able to partake in Fortnite’s Marvel-themed season.

The original issue centered around Epic’s direct method of buying V-Bucks on mobile devices. This bypassed mandatory rules in which a good chunk of every purchase would go into Apple’s pockets. Unless Epic decides to drop this and revert back, mobile gamers will have to wait for the trial in May.

If you’re anxiously waiting to drop into the battle royale on your iPhone, you may not want to hold your breath.

This leaves us a seven-month window from the time of writing. That’s the absolute minimum wait if an agreement is reached near-instantly in the trial.

It may seem like doom and gloom for those with Apple devices. However, the latest rulings did come with some good news. Epic’s Unreal Engine will not be impacted, meaning that other games can proceed on the App Store without hassle.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Epic and Apple have been in direct battle since August 13.

“Epic Games is grateful that Apple will continue to be barred from retaliating against Unreal Engine,” the company said. While Epic is clearly relieved, the developers are still adamant about putting an end to “Apple’s anti-competitive behavior.”

With Fortnite still months out from a potential return to mobile devices, now could be the best time to swap over. Console and PC gamers haven’t missed a beat and next-gen versions of the game will even come boasting graphical upgrades.

Business

Twitch staff accused of tricking streamer into promoting brands

Published: 7/Oct/2020 21:28 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 21:34

by Alan Bernal
The Black Hokage / Twitch

Twitch streamers are speaking out against the broadcasting platform for attempting to promote brands within individual chats. Content creators are slamming the practice, especially since they have no control of removing the adverts from their channel.

One longtime YouTuber and Twitch streamer who goes by ‘The Black Hokage’ noticed a staffer had dropped a message in his Chat. The purpose of the text, sent by ‘newcryka,’ was to have the streamer acknowledge the listed brand with 400 Bits attached to the post.

He immediately took issue with the move: “Yo, are you promoting something?… You got a Twitch staff symbol next to your name, are you promoting sh*t in my Chat?”

After posting the interaction on Twitter, more streamers slammed the apparent unsolicited advertisement from the streaming platform.

“Creators beware! Twitch staff is now going around donating spare change in an attempt to trick you into shouting out brands without proper compensation. Don’t fall for it,” The Black Hokage said.

Twitch partner and viral streamer ‘negaoryx’ responded: “Which is great, because we can’t moderate anything said by Twitch staff in chat, so we can’t even purge it… great…”

There is a function that lets people ‘/Clear’ their channels messaging log, which lets “broadcasters and chat moderators to completely wipe the previous chat history.” This feature doesn’t apply to messages from Twitch staff accounts.

However the means, content creators and the wider Twitch community got an indication that the streaming platform could experience more intrusive marketing campaigns.

Some believe that The Black Hokage’s clip could have been a Twitch advertisement staff member testing out a new form of social engagement tactics meant for branding – and the thought isn’t unfounded.

In early August, an outside company released how its latest marketing scheme made use of Twitch’s donation alerts to get a branded sound bite played on a streamer’s channel. Their video showed multiple instances of a Twitch account surprising streamers by donating $5 to get a brand’s name and current offerings played on their page.

The idea was immediately chastised for its way of engaging in promotion and sponsorship for a company without consulting or locking a paid deal with the individual streamer. However, despite inevitable backlash, advertisers are still trying out new methods of outreach.

The Amazon-owned streaming site has been incorporating more ways to engage audiences with branding promotions and advertisements.

Twitch
Amazon solutions for ads have directly integrated Twitch channels and streamers in the past.

“Twitch video and display media, as well as new Twitch audiences, are now available for inclusion in Amazon Advertising campaigns, and Amazon audiences are available for inclusion in Twitch campaigns,” Amazon wrote. “We’re delighted to share that we are combining Twitch’s hard-to-reach and highly engaged audiences with Amazon Advertising’s integrated full-funnel advertising offering.

Days after Amazon announced it had added Twitch to its Amazon Advertising portfolio, the streaming site announced it was testing out mid-roll ads for channels. This too was vehemently criticized by everyone from Twitch streamers to viewers, and the idea was later abandoned.

Twitch
Twitch has been experimenting with new ad campaigns that have drawn ire from viewers and streamers.

A feature that hasn’t gone back to the drawing board has been the picture-in-picture mode for ads that minimizes and mutes the main stream while playing a fullscreened promotion. This too was received with angst from viewers.

Twitch’s latest attempt at finding a more engaging way to introduce ads to its reported 17.5 million daily users has, again, created ire from its partnered content creators.

As Amazon and Twitch continue to create advertising solutions for its highly-valuable and impressionable audiences, the platform’s streamers will be on the lookout for more marketing tactics that look to benefit off of their communities.