Fortnite reveals long-awaited Reload Solo mode is finally coming

Epic Games just confirmed Fortnite Reload’s long-awaited Solo Mode is in the works and is coming sooner than you may think.

Fortnite Reload, introduced in June 2024, shook up gameplay as a high-paced mini battle royale. Reload mixes a Resurgence-style respawn with the adrenaline of Fortnite’s best mechanics.

Reload’s quick success even led Epic to introduce a Duos mode just weeks after its launch. But since a large portion of Fortnite players prefer solo play -something Epic saw firsthand with the outcry over multiplayer-only Summer quests – the demand for a solo mode in Reload was clear.

Now, the highly anticipated Solo mode will let players face off with no teammate to rely on – a bold twist for Reload.

Epic Games Weapons rotate quite frequently, so pop in every now and then to try them all.

Starting November 2, solo players can finally dive into this wildly popular mode alone. The news was announced on Fortnite’s X account and has had fans celebrating ever since.

Comments like “FINALLY, THANK YOU, FORTNITE!” and “Kept telling everyone it was possible. Let’s go. Huge W!” filled social media. Even if it means new adjustments, players are ready to “grind” Reload Solo.

When Reload Solo hits November 2, players expect even more dynamic action. But for some, going solo raises questions. Fortnite Reload works because of its respawn feature; without teammates, this could get tricky. Will the timer reset on its own, or will other gameplay tweaks appear?

Epic Games has yet to reveal the official rules of Fortnite Reload Solo, but the excitement is palpable.

As Fortnite’s Remix chapter also launches on November 2, featuring nostalgic items from past seasons, Reload’s Solo release could have been overlooked. Instead, its excitement shows Reload has a serious fan base that just keeps growing.

With big names like Ninja choosing it as their go-to mode, Reload is clearly built to last, setting a high bar for Fortnite’s future. If you’re ready to catch up on the upcoming live event and start of Remix, we’ve got you covered.