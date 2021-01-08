Logo
When is TheGrefg’s Fortnite skin coming out? Release date, first look, price, & more

Published: 8/Jan/2021 13:38

by Connor Bennett
TheGrefg

Spanish content creator TheGrefg is next-in-line to receive a skin as a part of the Fortnite Icon Series, and we’ve got everything you need to know about it.

As the Fortnite seasons have unfolded, Epic Games have linked up with some pop culture icons. Star Wars, Batman, Marvel’s Avengers, Stranger Things, and The Walking Dead have all featured, just to name a few.

While fans have been clamoring to see more crossovers with TV, movies, and music stars, others have been wanting to see their favorite YouTubers, Twitch streamers, and even Instagram stars get a skin of their own.

Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan have all been given their own cosmetic sets, and Spanish streamer TheGrefg is joining them next after months of waiting from his legion of fans. So, here’s what you need to know.

TheGrefg Fortnite skin release date

Just like with Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan, TheGrefg’s skin will, no doubt, look like the Spaniard and have a few nods to his logo, content, and more.

As for when it’ll be released, that’s unknown as of writing. The only we do know is that we’ll get a first look at the skin on January 11, when the Spanish streamer shows it off.

Previously, these reveals have been the precursor for the new skin and cosmetics going live in the Fortnite item store, and it may well be that they go live right after the stream finishes or a few days later. We simply don’t know just yet. 

TheGrefg Fortnite skin & bundle price

If you want to get the skin, it shouldn’t cost all that much to get either. Previous skins have cost 1,500 VBucks by themselves, with other cosmetics being available separately. 

Everything related to TheGrefg should be thrown in a bundle too, and will likely save you a few VBucks against buying them all separately. The Ninja bundle cost 2,000, Lachlan 2,200, and Loserfruit 1,800, so TheGrefg’s will be similar to those. 

Once the skin eventually releases, it won’t be around forever, however. There will be a limited-time in which you can buy it from the Item Shop, but this will be a few days rather than a few hours. 

Once more info is revealed by either Epic Games or the Spaniard, we’ll be sure to update this piece and keep you in the know.

Lachlan shows off “revolutionary” Fortnite stream features

Published: 8/Jan/2021 5:28

by Brad Norton
Lachlan

Australian Fortnite star Lachlan Power has unveiled a “revolutionary” facecam feature that reflects his status in-game, adding a “never before seen” layer of immersion to his content.

Closing in on 15 million YouTube subscribers, Lachlan has just about seen and done it all when it comes to Fortnite. The popular content creator has his own Icon Series skin in-game, not to mention his own esports organization as well.

Not resting on his laurels, however, Lachlan has now unveiled the next step in facecam innovation. Anytime the veteran player is in a game of Fortnite moving forward, his stream overlay will be reacting in the moment to everything that’s happening.

We’ve seen production values skyrocket over the years in the streaming space. Though this new functionality could just be the “future” when it comes to Fortnite content, according to Lachlan.

The main goal of this new technology was to “directly reflect [Lachlan’s] in-game health.” Whether he’s at full HP or critically injured, his stream overlay will now display that information. 

Rather than a static background, the new feature is fully animated and always reacting in real-time. Lachlan will have a bright green background when fully healed. Meanwhile, a flashing blue overlay will appear when he’s at max HP and shields.

Conversely, the feature also has some unique looks for the opposite side of the coin. When in danger, fans will truly know the state of Lachlan’s run. If he’s moments away from death, his background will turn black with a red flash.

Instead of keeping an eye on Fortnite’s health bars, players can simply watch Lachlan and automatically know how he’s tracking. It’s a new sense of “immersion never before seen in Fortnite,” he explained.

This was custom-built from the ground up just for Lachlan. Though it’s likely to inspire tons of content creators to follow suit. Fortnite streamers could all hop on the trend to give their communities the best viewing experience possible.

Lachlan still has a ways to go to catch up to the likes of Dr Disrespect when it comes to production value. Though it’s clear this unique functionality puts him well ahead of the pack in the Fortnite scene.