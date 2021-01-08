When is TheGrefg’s Fortnite skin coming out? Release date, first look, price, & more

Spanish content creator TheGrefg is next-in-line to receive a skin as a part of the Fortnite Icon Series, and we’ve got everything you need to know about it.

As the Fortnite seasons have unfolded, Epic Games have linked up with some pop culture icons. Star Wars, Batman, Marvel’s Avengers, Stranger Things, and The Walking Dead have all featured, just to name a few.

While fans have been clamoring to see more crossovers with TV, movies, and music stars, others have been wanting to see their favorite YouTubers, Twitch streamers, and even Instagram stars get a skin of their own.

Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan have all been given their own cosmetic sets, and Spanish streamer TheGrefg is joining them next after months of waiting from his legion of fans. So, here’s what you need to know.

TheGrefg Fortnite skin release date

Just like with Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan, TheGrefg’s skin will, no doubt, look like the Spaniard and have a few nods to his logo, content, and more.

As for when it’ll be released, that’s unknown as of writing. The only we do know is that we’ll get a first look at the skin on January 11, when the Spanish streamer shows it off.

Previously, these reveals have been the precursor for the new skin and cosmetics going live in the Fortnite item store, and it may well be that they go live right after the stream finishes or a few days later. We simply don’t know just yet.

Presentación Oficial de mi Skin de Fortnite en directo. Lunes 11 de Enero a las 20:00 (CEST). Os comparto con mucha emoción, EL PRIMER TEASER. 💛❤ pic.twitter.com/XtBHiwSZ5n — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) January 7, 2021

TheGrefg Fortnite skin & bundle price

If you want to get the skin, it shouldn’t cost all that much to get either. Previous skins have cost 1,500 VBucks by themselves, with other cosmetics being available separately.

Everything related to TheGrefg should be thrown in a bundle too, and will likely save you a few VBucks against buying them all separately. The Ninja bundle cost 2,000, Lachlan 2,200, and Loserfruit 1,800, so TheGrefg’s will be similar to those.

Once the skin eventually releases, it won’t be around forever, however. There will be a limited-time in which you can buy it from the Item Shop, but this will be a few days rather than a few hours.

Once more info is revealed by either Epic Games or the Spaniard, we’ll be sure to update this piece and keep you in the know.