Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite pro Khanada’s YouTube stream instantly shut down following Twitch ban

Published: 6/Jan/2021 21:55

by Albert Petrosyan
TSM / YouTube

Share

youtube

Leon ‘Khanada’ Khim, a competitive Fortnite player who recently joined Built By Gamers, saw his first YouTube broadcast instantly shut down after the former TSM pro was looking for a new platform to stream following his Twitch account’s ban.

Khanada is running out of options when it comes to platforms he can live-stream on. Built By Gamers’ newest high-profile recruit had built a lot of hype surrounding his first YouTube stream, where he also announced that he’d be joining the organization.

With over 144K subscribers on YouTube, there was sure to be lots of viewers who would be tuning in, except for the fact that barely 25 minutes or so into it, the stream was inexplicably shut down.

“Bro I just got banned for nothing,” Khanada tweeted out. “Everybody hates me. I might be the most unluckiest person to touch streaming. Anyway, thanks for everyone that showed up to the stream, means a lot. I’ll try to get this fixed as soon as possible and let you know when my next stream [is].”

Khanada - Twitter
There was a lot of hype surrounding Khanada’s first YouTube stream.

At this point, it’s not clear exactly what caused the issue that led to YouTube turning off the broadcast. When attempting to click to any links leading to it, users now get a message that reads, “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.”

What makes things a bit more confusing is that this appears to be the only content on Khanada’s YouTube page that’s been taken down; the dozens of other videos he’s published over the past two years continue to exist on the page, along with his verification status.

“I actually missed streaming so much just for it to get snatched right out of my hands,” Khim added on Twitter after appealing to YouTube’s Head of Gaming, Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt.

Built By Gamers
Khanada is the latest big-name recruit for Built By Gamers.

What the Fortnite player is probably also alluding to in that latest tweet is the fact that not only was his attempt to stream on YouTube unsuccessful, but he’s also banned on streaming on Twitch as well.

Back in September, the former TSM man was hit with an indefinite suspension, and after a lengthy appeals process, he revealed that Twitch hadn’t budged from their original decision, stating that they “do not un-suspend accounts for this level of abuse.”

The “abuse” they referred to stems from the original reason for the suspension; the platform believed that Khanada had been “making threats,” despite his claims that it was just some in-game trash talk, and nothing he’s done so far has been able to persuade them otherwise.

As always, we will continue to bring you the latest on this situation as more information becomes available, so make sure to check back here regularly for updates.

Fortnite

How to blow up fishing holes in Fortnite’s Week 6 challenge

Published: 6/Jan/2021 13:37

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite fishing holes locations
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

To complete Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 6 challenges, you’ll need to blow up fishing holes. Here’s how to do that, and the locations you’ll need to visit.

A new set of weekly challenges are arriving in Fortnite, meaning you’ll have more chances to quickly gain some of that all-important XP and level up your Battle Pass, hopefully unlocking some epic rewards and skins in the process.

The theme for Season 5 Week 6 is fishing. You’ll need to blow up motorboats, catch fish, and signal the Coral Buddies. Two of the challenges will also require you to blow up fishing holes in specific locations.

One challenge will send you to Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, and Flopper Pond, while the other will take you to Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and Steamy Stacks. Not sure where to find them? We’ve got you covered.

Where to blow up fishing holes in Fortnite

Fortnite Fishing Holes locations
Epic Games
Here’s where you need to blow up fishing holes in Fortnite.

While Sweaty Sands and Steamy Stacks will be easy to find as they’re already highlighted on the map, the rest of the locations you need to visit are unnamed. Fortunately, we’ve marked them all on the handy map above.

The first challenge will require you to blow up fishing holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond, meaning you can visit just one location and get them all done in one go. We’d recommend avoiding Flopper Pond as there are not many spawns there.

The second challenge, though, will require you to blow up a fishing hole at each of the three locations listed: Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and near Steamy Stacks. This one will take you a bit longer to complete.

How to blow up fishing holes in Fortnite

Fortnite fishing
Epic Games
Fortnite fishing holes are easy to find in any lake, river, or sea.

Fishing holes are simply the circular locations where fish spawn. You’ll notice them when you look out across a lake or river, as there will be ripples in the water and fish will occasionally jump out of them.

To blow them up, you’ll need some explosives. Your best option is to find a motorboat and use its unlimited supply of missiles to blow up fishing holes and quickly travel between the locations you need to visit.

You could also use grenades, or even a rocket launcher if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one of them, although that seems a bit of a waste when you could save it for taking out your opponents.

If you’re looking to complete the rest of the week’s quests, make sure you check out our Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges hub.