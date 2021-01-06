Fortnite pro Khanada’s YouTube stream instantly shut down following Twitch ban

Leon ‘Khanada’ Khim, a competitive Fortnite player who recently joined Built By Gamers, saw his first YouTube broadcast instantly shut down after the former TSM pro was looking for a new platform to stream following his Twitch account’s ban.

Khanada is running out of options when it comes to platforms he can live-stream on. Built By Gamers’ newest high-profile recruit had built a lot of hype surrounding his first YouTube stream, where he also announced that he’d be joining the organization.

With over 144K subscribers on YouTube, there was sure to be lots of viewers who would be tuning in, except for the fact that barely 25 minutes or so into it, the stream was inexplicably shut down.

“Bro I just got banned for nothing,” Khanada tweeted out. “Everybody hates me. I might be the most unluckiest person to touch streaming. Anyway, thanks for everyone that showed up to the stream, means a lot. I’ll try to get this fixed as soon as possible and let you know when my next stream [is].”

At this point, it’s not clear exactly what caused the issue that led to YouTube turning off the broadcast. When attempting to click to any links leading to it, users now get a message that reads, “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.”

What makes things a bit more confusing is that this appears to be the only content on Khanada’s YouTube page that’s been taken down; the dozens of other videos he’s published over the past two years continue to exist on the page, along with his verification status.

“I actually missed streaming so much just for it to get snatched right out of my hands,” Khim added on Twitter after appealing to YouTube’s Head of Gaming, Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt.

What the Fortnite player is probably also alluding to in that latest tweet is the fact that not only was his attempt to stream on YouTube unsuccessful, but he’s also banned on streaming on Twitch as well.

Back in September, the former TSM man was hit with an indefinite suspension, and after a lengthy appeals process, he revealed that Twitch hadn’t budged from their original decision, stating that they “do not un-suspend accounts for this level of abuse.”

The “abuse” they referred to stems from the original reason for the suspension; the platform believed that Khanada had been “making threats,” despite his claims that it was just some in-game trash talk, and nothing he’s done so far has been able to persuade them otherwise.

