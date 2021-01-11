Spanish Fortnite streamer TheGrefg breaks own record for most-viewed Twitch stream

Ahead of the reveal of his own Fortnite Icon Series skin, streamer TheGrefg shattered the Twitch all-time concurrent viewer record, which he previously hit himself back in December during the Fortnite Galactus event, reaching over 2.5 million viewers during it’s peak.

Soon, Fortnite streamer and YouTuber TheGrefg will be getting his very own skin in the battle royale game, which is sure to please longtime viewers and fans. To hype up the skin, he began streaming a few hours before the skins official reveal and during that time, he ended up breaking his own record for most-viewed Twitch stream.

The previous record, which was also set by him, was 660,000 viewers. During the stream on January 11, however, TheGrefg was able to reach over 2.5 million viewers, completely shattering the previous records.

What’s all the more impressive is that TheGrefg garnered most of those viewers before the actual skin reveal even took place. The viewership peaked, however, when it hit 2.5 million. For reference, this means that the streamer beat out his previous record by over 1.7 million viewers.

TheGrefg previously broke the record for most-viewed stream during the Fortnite Galacus event in early December 2020, which was previously held by Ninja, but at the time he just barely squeaked by, only surpassing it by around 10,000 viewers. While that was still impressive back then, this new record obviously takes the cake.

While the skin itself is pretty cool, especially for fans of the Spanish streamer, the fact that he was able to not only make a new record, but completely shatter it is insanely impressive, and arguably dwarfed the news about the skin in and of itself.

Considering it took this long for an individual streamer to hit over 2 million, it’s safe to say that this sort of record probably won’t be beaten again for a very long time. That being said, who knows, maybe TheGrefg will blow everyone away again in a few months and break this record. Only time will tell.