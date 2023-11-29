Fortnite leak reveals future of OG map and it’s heartbreaking news

A certain Fortnite leak has revealed the unfortunate future of the OG map and it’s heartbreaking news for many. Here’s what it means and how the player base reacted to it.

Fortnite Season OG is coming to a close, as players eagerly await the Big Bang live event and Chapter 5’s launch. Players embarked on a nostalgic journey by recalling their earliest Fortnite memories during the current season, which featured the return of the renowned Chapter 1 island, weapons, and items.

In addition, the season saw the highest number of players for the game since the stats became public. Furthermore, renowned streamers who previously departed from the game returned to participate, which contributed significantly to Season OG’s immense popularity.

Despite the fact that numerous leaks for the forthcoming Chapter 5 have already surfaced, one of these leaks has now unveiled the fate of the OG map, which is devastating news for players who have enjoyed the current season.

Fortnite fans devastated to hear about OG map’s fate in Chapter 5

Renowned Fortnite data miner HYPEX has now claimed that Epic Games has no plans of keeping the OG island as a separate game mode after Chapter 5 drops on December 3, 2023. The info comes in from another leaker, NotPaloLeaks, who has revealed several details in the past that have proven true.

Upon hearing the heartbreaking news, players expressed their thoughts with one such user saying, “Bravest decision of the century.” Another chimed in, “Hard pill to swallow. Just want them to replicate what made Fortnite OG succeed with Chapter 5. Keep the loot pool simple, and try to have more memorable locations and experiences.”

A third user replied, “Players are gonna drop as fast as they went up. I don’t understand why they did this.” A fourth one defended Epic by commenting, “They want to push forward their vision of the game. Honestly respect them for it.”