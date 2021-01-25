While the Fortnite Crew gives subscribers a fair amount of content in terms of quantity, some players may not be satisfied with the quality of the individual items that are a part of the service. Here’s how you can end your subscription if you fall into that category.

When the Fortnite Crew service was launched a couple months back, many had mixed feelings about the service. While it did include an inherent value due to the inclusion of the battle pass and some free V-Bucks, if you didn’t like the skin that was included that month, you’re out of luck.

Because of this, you might be wondering how you can cancel the $11.99 subscription. Luckily, the solution is quick and easy and the best part is that you get to keep all of the items you previously earned through the service, even after it has ended.

A cunning new warrior on a race against time approaches the Island. Vi arrives exclusively for Fortnite Crew members on February 1. Learn more: https://t.co/rYjF0L5TF4 pic.twitter.com/PTZxbsS6n0 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 25, 2021

How to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription

Canceling your Fortnite Crew subscription can, of course, be done in-game, but finding the individual section might be a bit of a hassle (it’s not like Epic has to make it easy or anything). Here’s where you need to go:

Open the Fortnite application. Tab over to the Item Shop. Scroll down to the Crew section. Click on Cancellation Info. Select Leave Fortnite Crew at the prompt.

Like any recurring payment nowadays, you will keep your membership until your “renewal date” and then after that point, you’ll be out. While you won’t immediately done with Fortnite Crew after completing the above, you’ll no longer be charged.

Also, like previously mentioned, any items acquired through the service like the Battle Pass, the exclusive skins, and emotes can still be used even after you leave, so you can be rest assured that your Green Arrow skin or your Members Only emote aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Of course, you can resub to the service at any time, so if an exclusive skin catches your eye and you feel like it’s worth it, you won’t be penalized.