How to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription

Published: 25/Jan/2021 19:45

by Tanner Pierce
While the Fortnite Crew gives subscribers a fair amount of content in terms of quantity, some players may not be satisfied with the quality of the individual items that are a part of the service. Here’s how you can end your subscription if you fall into that category.

When the Fortnite Crew service was launched a couple months back, many had mixed feelings about the service. While it did include an inherent value due to the inclusion of the battle pass and some free V-Bucks, if you didn’t like the skin that was included that month, you’re out of luck.

Because of this, you might be wondering how you can cancel the $11.99 subscription. Luckily, the solution is quick and easy and the best part is that you get to keep all of the items you previously earned through the service, even after it has ended.

How to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription

Canceling your Fortnite Crew subscription can, of course, be done in-game, but finding the individual section might be a bit of a hassle (it’s not like Epic has to make it easy or anything). Here’s where you need to go:

  1. Open the Fortnite application.
  2. Tab over to the Item Shop.
  3. Scroll down to the Crew section.
  4. Click on Cancellation Info.
  5. Select Leave Fortnite Crew at the prompt.

Like any recurring payment nowadays, you will keep your membership until your “renewal date” and then after that point, you’ll be out. While you won’t immediately done with Fortnite Crew after completing the above, you’ll no longer be charged.

Cancelling your Fortnite Crew subscription is pretty simple.

Also, like previously mentioned, any items acquired through the service like the Battle Pass, the exclusive skins, and emotes can still be used even after you leave, so you can be rest assured that your Green Arrow skin or your Members Only emote aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Of course, you can resub to the service at any time, so if an exclusive skin catches your eye and you feel like it’s worth it, you won’t be penalized.

What’s included in February’s Fortnite Crew? Battle Pass, skins, prices

Published: 25/Jan/2021 15:48 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 15:49

by David Purcell
Fortnite Crew February Skin
Fortnite Crew membership allows players to get the Battle Pass, V-Bucks, exclusive skins, and other monthly benefits for a set price. The list of rewards will update each month, but it’s proving successful with fans of Fortnite’s skins. 

The new system came into action alongside the game’s first major update of Season 5. Instead of having to purchase individual skins from the Fortnite Item Shop like usual, the developers are offering guaranteed rewards to Crew members that cannot be obtained any other way.

Monthly subscriptions have been all the rage since Netflix rose to prominence, but now many major players in the gaming world have followed suit. Xbox has its Ultimate Game Pass, for example, and now Fortnite’s creators have come up with their own.

Let’s run through what’s included in February’s Fortnite Crew Pack.

Fortnite Crew February price and start date

One of the most important factors in a player making up their mind about buying Fortnite Crew will be the price. The full price list can be seen below, for various currencies:

  • $11.99
  • €11.99
  • £9.99

This looks to be pretty reasonable, if you consider the Battle Pass is usually $9.50, anyway.

February’s Fortnite Crew membership pack will launch on February 1 at 4 PM PT | 7 PM ET | 12 AM GMT (February 2, 2021). The next one will most likely be released a month later on February 28, 2021.

What’s included? (February 2021)

According to an official blog post from Epic Games, the February edition of the Fortnite Crew membership will include the following:

  • Access to the Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass
  • 1,000 V-Bucks
  • Vi of The Fox Clan skin
  • Foxbow Quiver Back Bling
  • Crooked Claw Pickaxe
  • Drift Shift Wrap
  • Loading screen art

These rewards will vary from month to month in terms of what’s included in the skin pack, though based on how obsessive the community has become over skins and cosmetics, it will likely be a popular event to open it each time.

Epic said in an official statement: “Monthly Crew Packs always contain a new Outfit along with at least one accessory. All items are exclusive to Fortnite Crew members.”

How to sign up for Fortnite Crew

  1. Launch Fortnite on your console or PC.
  2. Enter the Battle Pass menu screen.
  3. Click the Fortnite Crew signup icon.
  4. Enter your details and complete the sign-up!

How to get Fortnite Crew rewards

Fortnite Crew
Epic Games
The Fortnite Crew rewards will differ slightly month on month, in terms of what’s included in the Outfit Pack.

Epic Games have confirmed all you have to do, once you’re all signed up, is log into your Primary Platform each monthly subscription period to access your subscription content. This will vary from month to month in terms of what’s included, though generally the V-Bucks and Battle Pass will be guaranteed.

Is it cross platform?

In a series of frequently answered questions, Epic Games have confirmed a player’s Crew account will only work for their primary platform. For example, if you sign up for the Crew on Xbox One or Series X|S, it won’t carry over to PlayStation 4/5.

On the subject, they have said: “Your Subscription is associated with the platform on which you purchased it (your “Primary Platform”) until it is canceled and is not transferable. Be sure to choose the platform (e.g., Xbox, PlayStation, Switch) you purchase your Subscription on carefully. You’ll be able to access the items you receive from the Subscription across different platforms, but the V-Bucks you receive may not be redeemable on other platforms.”

We will update this every month and add new details about Fortnite Crew rewards, as and when that information is made available.