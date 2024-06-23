GamingFortnite

Every Fortnite All Sweat Summer event quests & rewards in 2024

Daniel Appleford
Fortnite All Sweat SummerFortnite

The Fortnite Summer event is finally here, and it’s loaded with challenges for players to complete. Here are all the challenges & rewards for the All Sweat Summer event.

Fortnite does a Summer event each year, but some are better than the last, and while all the content for this event has not yet been revealed, all the challenges and their rewards have been leaked. By completing challenges, players can unlock an exclusive Back Bling, Glider and Weapon Wrap.

The All Sweat Summer event starts June 25, towards the end of Chapter 5, Season 3. This timeline was revealed through a leaked image that began circulating around X and Reddit that shows off multiple characters enjoying time in the sun.

Here’s a full list of all the quests and rewards you can get throughout the Fortnite All Sweat Summer.

Fortnite All Sweat Summer quests and rewards

QuestReward
Reach the Top 50 Players in Zero Build25,000 XP
Reach the Top 50 Players in Battle Build25,000 XP
Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)25,000 XP
Reach Top 25 Players25,000 XP
Headshot players in Ranked or Reload (10)25,000 XP
Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)25,000 XP
Collect bars from eliminated players in Ranked or Reload25,000 XP
Damage players beyond 40 meters (1,337)25,000 XP
Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)25,000 XP
Win a Victory Royale25,000 XP
Win a Crowned Victory Royale25,000 XP
Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)25,000 XP
Collect a Victory Crown25,000 XP
Win a Victory Royale while on a Wastelander Challenge25,000 XP
Survive Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player25,000 XP
Break a sweat by frantically crouching 10 times in 25 seconds25,000 XP
Hit a player with 3 different weapons25,000 XP
Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player25,000 XP
Capture the floating Loot Island25,000 XP
Damage different players in Ranked or reload before they damage you (5)25,000 XP
Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)25,000 XP
Secure Forecast data from a Forecast Tower (2)25,000 XP
Damage players within 10 meters (750)25,000 XP
Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)25,000 XP
Collect Medallions (2)25,000 XP
Colllect bars from eliminated players in Ranked or Reload25,000 XP
Emote within 15 meters of an enemy player 25,000 XP
Thank the Bus Driver in Ranked or Reload25,000 XP
Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)25,000 XP

That’s a complete rundown of all Fortnite’s All Sweat Summer quests and rewards so far. We will update this guide if more quests or rewards are added when the event starts. Until then, check out the quests that were added with Fortnite Reload, a new game mode centered around the old days of Fortnite.

