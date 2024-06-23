Every Fortnite All Sweat Summer event quests & rewards in 2024

The Fortnite Summer event is finally here, and it’s loaded with challenges for players to complete. Here are all the challenges & rewards for the All Sweat Summer event.

Fortnite does a Summer event each year, but some are better than the last, and while all the content for this event has not yet been revealed, all the challenges and their rewards have been leaked. By completing challenges, players can unlock an exclusive Back Bling, Glider and Weapon Wrap.

The All Sweat Summer event starts June 25, towards the end of Chapter 5, Season 3. This timeline was revealed through a leaked image that began circulating around X and Reddit that shows off multiple characters enjoying time in the sun.

Fortnite Fortnite All Sweat Summer teaser image

Here’s a full list of all the quests and rewards you can get throughout the Fortnite All Sweat Summer.

Fortnite All Sweat Summer quests and rewards

Quest Reward Reach the Top 50 Players in Zero Build 25,000 XP Reach the Top 50 Players in Battle Build 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) 25,000 XP Reach Top 25 Players 25,000 XP Headshot players in Ranked or Reload (10) 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) 25,000 XP Collect bars from eliminated players in Ranked or Reload 25,000 XP Damage players beyond 40 meters (1,337) 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) 25,000 XP Win a Victory Royale 25,000 XP Win a Crowned Victory Royale 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) 25,000 XP Collect a Victory Crown 25,000 XP Win a Victory Royale while on a Wastelander Challenge 25,000 XP Survive Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player 25,000 XP Break a sweat by frantically crouching 10 times in 25 seconds 25,000 XP Hit a player with 3 different weapons 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player 25,000 XP Capture the floating Loot Island 25,000 XP Damage different players in Ranked or reload before they damage you (5) 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) 25,000 XP Secure Forecast data from a Forecast Tower (2) 25,000 XP Damage players within 10 meters (750) 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) 25,000 XP Collect Medallions (2) 25,000 XP Colllect bars from eliminated players in Ranked or Reload 25,000 XP Emote within 15 meters of an enemy player 25,000 XP Thank the Bus Driver in Ranked or Reload 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) 25,000 XP

That’s a complete rundown of all Fortnite’s All Sweat Summer quests and rewards so far. We will update this guide if more quests or rewards are added when the event starts. Until then, check out the quests that were added with Fortnite Reload, a new game mode centered around the old days of Fortnite.