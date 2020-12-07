 xQc rages at “dumb” Fortnite stream snipers - Dexerto
xQc rages at “dumb” Fortnite stream snipers

Published: 7/Dec/2020 13:38

by Jacob Hale
xQc on Fortnite stream snipers season 5
Epic Games/Twitch: xQc

In classic Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel fashion, the popular Twitch streamer called out stream snipers after being repeatedly hunted down during a Fortnite stream.

Stream snipers have been the bane of the existence of content creators everywhere for a long time now. The act, which sees viewers land on streamers as they watch to ruin their games, became super popular during the huge wave of popularity Fortnite saw during 2018.

This has continued to be a huge problem for our favorite streamers until now where, no matter what game is being played, streamers will get griefed by viewers just wanting to get one over on these top players.

That said, some streamers definitely get it worse than others. While NICKMERCS viewers, for example, might be familiar with his “friendly” stream snipers that drop him loot and money, or will simply follow him and form an army against enemy players, xQc gets quite the opposite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 baby yoda
Epic Games
Chapter 2, Season 5 has brought Baby Yoda to Fortnite — but stream snipers are still a major issue.

With the recent Chapter 2, Season 5 update in Fortnite, the game is seeing a lot of players returning, especially with the wait for Warzone’s integration with Black Ops Cold War, which has been delayed to December 16.

More than once, xQc was traversing the Fortnite island or just landing in and a barrage of stream snipers would land on him, swinging their pickaxes and firing shots, leaving him no option but to succumb to their shots.

Finally, xQc broke and called out the stream snipers, calling them “dumb” and saying that they need to “get a job” after yelling in frustration.

Stressing that he “can’t even play” the game when stream snipers are constantly griefing him like this, xQc has clearly had enough, and it’s hard to blame him when you know that every time you drop into a match you’ll have a multitude of people hunting you down and following your every move.

Whether his stream snipers do actually stop remains to be seen, but given how popular he is, the issue might not ever be completely eradicated.

Charli D’Amelio speaks out on “110% fake” photoshopped swimsuit photo

Published: 7/Dec/2020 12:04 Updated: 7/Dec/2020 13:13

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio has her thumbs up with a blue background
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has spoken out on her podcast about a photoshopped picture of her without a bikini top on that spread through the internet, imploring her fans not to believe everything they see on the internet.

Charli D’Amelio has skyrocketed to the top of TikTok in the past year, hitting an enormous 100 million followers on the platform back in November.

While she’s primarily known for her dance content in short video form, she and her sister Dixie have gone on to branch out into a variety of new industries, and have even started their own podcast together called ‘2 Chix.’

In the past, Dixie and Addison Rae have expressed their discomfort with inappropriate ‘deepfakes’ of them that were circulating on social media, the young stars feeling violated even if the image was not actually them in reality.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio look at each other laughing
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
The D’Amelio sisters are very much a team.

Now, 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio has spoken out on the 2 Chix podcast about a similar instance of inappropriate editing of photos of her that have been ‘leaked’ on the internet.

“So everyone kept talking about, ‘did you see that photo of Charli? Did you see that photo of Charli?’ And I was like, ‘what are you guys talking about?’ I was so confused,” Charli explained.

Elaborating on the photo in question, she said “someone took a screenshot of a TikTok of mine, from I don’t even know how long ago. And I was wearing a swimsuit. And they photoshopped my swimsuit top off. And tried to ‘expose’ me with it, as if the original video is not still posted on my account.”

Topic starts at 10:19

While the image seems too outrageous to take seriously, the star explained that people are often quick to believe what they see on the internet, saying “all of the people that follow me were like ‘yeah that’s 110% fake.’ But people believe it!”

She ended by sending a message to her followers, many of them who will still be very young. “Anyway, don’t believe everything you see on the internet. I was not going to address this because it’s just stupid, but I felt like it was important to get that out there. So if you see something of me, it was not me.”

The power of editing software these days certainly poses a concern for many high profile influencers, and there is no doubt that there will be incidents much like this one in the near future.