Twitch streamer claims Fortnite copied his appearance for skin

“Being that I’m an official Fortnite creator with Epic Games, I’m honestly hella salty they made a character extremely similar to my appearance,” he said and posted photos of the Cuddle King skin next to a picture of himself. “Like almost a carbon copy down to the bracelet… At least name the skin after me or something.”
On YouTube, the entertainer continued to lay into Epic and described all the similarities between his own attire and the skin.
“This skin happens to have heart-shaped glasses, like I always wear. My fur coat that I wear to all the events, including TwitchCon. The tattoos, although they’re not the same exact tattoos, the tattoos are all over the arm, just like my picture,” Petey explained.
According to the streamer, he’d maintained this image for many years, so it’s not anything new, whereas the skin is. What also makes this upsetting for him is that Epic does make skins for content creators, such as Ninja, and acknowledges them.
Speaking to Dexerto, Petey said he was talking to his lawyer about potentially taking this to court. “I’m currently in talks with my lawyer to sue Epic Games due to the character being close in appearance to my logo I’ve been using on twitch for 3+ years,” he said.
Although that would be a worst-case scenario, he wants to reach a resolution with Epic and hopes that the company will name the skin after him.
We’ll have to see what comes of these accusations and how Epic responds, especially if the streamer follows through with his legal threats.
Joe Rogan is a comedian, commentator and podcaster, who is polarizing to say the least, with the internet often split into two tribes: those who love the podcast host for his outspoken views, and those who find him too tough to bear.
But the host of The Joe Rogan Experience, which is on Spotify and YouTube, is a bona fide internet celebrity, with millions of fans who hang on his every word and a platform that attracts some of the biggest names in business and entertainment – including Tesla founder Elon Musk – to spill the beans in front of his microphone.
Here’s everything you need to know about Joe Rogan.
The eight-bedroom mansion is located on Lake Austin, and inspired by Asian design and architecture. Rogan moved there from a smaller, but still palatial mansion in California, citing the state’s high taxes as one of the reasons he was moving.
How did Joe Rogan Become famous?
Joe Rogan Stand-Up Comedy
Rogan became enamored with comedy after watching Richard Pryor performing. Friends he had at the gym and Taekwondo school he ran encouraged him to take to the stage, pointing out that they frequently made him laugh. He first performed in Boston, Massachusetts, in August 1988.
Two years later, in 1990, Rogan moved to New York City and worked the New York comedy circuit. In 1994, he moved to Los Angeles and fame beckoned. He appeared on an MTV comedy show, which resulted in a Fox sitcom called Hardball. He moved on to NewsRadio, another popular sitcom, which was broadcast on NBC. Rogan also had a Netflix special in 2018.
Joe Rogan’s Netflix special “Strange Times”
Joe Rogan in the UFC
Around the same time as he was acting in popular sitcoms, Rogan was watching the rise of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Combining his interest in martial arts and his love of being in front of the camera, he joined the UFC in February 1997, conducting backstage interviews at UFC 12: Judgement Day. Rogan initially left the UFC after two years over a dispute over money.
Joe Rogan is often a ringside host at UFC events.
In 2002, he returned to the UFC as co-commentator alongside Mike Goldberg, winning awards along the way for his idiosyncratic calls. All the while he was performing gigs and working on TV shows. Rogan eventually left the commentators’ desk behind in 2016.
One of the reasons for Rogan leaving the UFC was the continued success of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and the amount of time it took out of his life. Launched in 2009 with Brian Redban, another comedian, it was initially broadcast on Ustream, then moved to YouTube.
Rogan himself has described the podcast as he and his co-host “sitting in front of laptops bullshitting”. Yet the podcast has proved as popular as Rogan’s UFC announcing, winning him multiple awards and being downloaded millions of times.
Joe Rogan and Elon Musk on one of his most infamous episodes.
Some of the biggest guests on the podcast include Elon Musk, who appeared on episode 1169 in a rambling, eye-opening interview, though he has also attracted mainstream celebrities from sports and television: Jay Leno and cyclist Lance Armstrong, as well as Neil deGrasse Tyson, have sat besides Rogan to chat.
In a July 2020 interview on his podcast, Rogan described gaming as “a waste of time” for most people. “Video games are a real problem,” Rogan said. “They’re a real problem. You know why? Because they’re f**king fun. You do them, and they’re real exciting, but you don’t get anywhere.”
His opinion sparked a widespread debate on social media.
Joe Rogan’s Political Views
Rogan is avowedly liberal in his political views, supporting the legalization of cannabis, the use of LSD, gay rights and a Universal Basic Income. He said he would likely vote for Bernie Sanders, but controversially said he would support Donald Trump over Joe Biden, citing his age. “Biden, to me, is like having a flashlight with a dying battery and going for a long hike in the woods, it is not going to work out,” he said. “It’s not going to make it.”
On his podcast, he brings on guests from both sides of the political aisle. Some praise this for providing a more balanced approach. Others have been critical, arguing it gives a platform to potentially harmful views, while Rogan sits on the fence, or will even agree with contradicting views one episode to the next.