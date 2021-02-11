Logo
Among Us

Valkyrae teases Among Us session with Ariana Grande

Published: 11/Feb/2021 0:38

by Brad Norton
Valkyrae and Ariana Grande
Instagram: Valkyrae / Instagram: arianagrande

Share

100 Thieves Valkyrae

Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter could be on track for one of the biggest gaming livestreams in history, as the 100 Thieves star has teased a potential Among Us session with Ariana Grande.

Hot off the heels of becoming the world’s most watched female streamer in 2020, the new year is shaping up to be even bigger for Valkyrae. Partway through a February 10 broadcast, the YouTube sensation teased a huge Among Us stream that could be in the pipeline.

Among Us took the internet by storm in the latter half of 2020, and no one capitalized on the trend quite like Valkyrae. The biggest gaming personalities crossed over with countless mainstream celebs to make the murder mystery title one of the biggest games of all time.

Now, the 29-year old YouTube streamer is putting plans into motion for one of the biggest crossovers yet. In 2021, it’s “very possible” that we see Valkyrae streaming Among Us with Ariana Grande.

When a fan posed the question during her latest stream, Valkyrae initially brushed it off. Could she ever convince the singer to join an Among Us session? “She’s out of my league,” Valkyrae responded. “She is so far beyond… I won’t be able to reach her.”

While she might not have a direct line of contact, thanks to her connections at 100 Thieves, the idea has already been pitched. “She knows that we want to play Among Us,” Valkyrae confirmed.

“100 Thieves got Scooter Braun to talk to her about it. It’s just gonna take a million years or it’s not gonna happen.” Given Grande is one of the world’s biggest celebrities, organizing such a groundbreaking event won’t happen overnight – but Valkyrae teased that it certainly could come to fruition.

“It’s kinda cool knowing that there is a slim chance that she could. It’s a very slim chance,” she added, “but it’s possible.”

100 Thieves have a bigger history with Grande than first meets the eye; Valkyrae even met the singer backstage in 2019, thanks to their connections. Meanwhile, Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop interacted with her a great deal on the back of a viral video that same year.

Read More: How to get Corpse mask, Sykunno scarf & other hats in Among Us

Thus far, there’s no date set in stone and there’s no confirmation it will go ahead – though the door appears to be wide open for an eventual Among Us collaboration between Grande and Valkyrae.

Among Us

Among Us mod for Super Smash Bros Brawl is absolutely insane

Published: 6/Feb/2021 11:28

by Luke Edwards
among us x smash featured image
Yutaka

Share

They’ve finally done it, folks. After months of concept art, a Smash mod has been released which sees the Among Us Impostor battle it out with SSBB’s finest, complete with a full kit including sounds and animations. 

Among Us was the definitive hit multiplayer game of 2020. Originally only available on PC and mobile, the game was later released on Nintendo Switch, in a big collaboration between developers InnerSloth and Nintendo.

This collaboration made people wonder whether we could be seeing more Nintendo x Among Us content, with Smash fans creating some detailed concepts that saw the Among Us Impostor introduced as a Smash fighter. One such concept was even praised by Among Us themselves.

This latest development in the Among Us x Smash crossover saga has actively realized this idea. Complete with a full, detailed moveset, slick animations and a creative final smash, this Among Us Super Smash Brothers Brawl mod is one of the best things you’ll see today.

Among Us tasks players with finding the murderous "imposter" in the ship's crew.
Innersloth
Among Us was one of 2020’s most popular games.

The creator Yutaka released a trailer of a full mod, implemented into Super Smash Brothers Brawl.

The full trailer provides a complete rundown of what the imposter is capable of, and it looks like it would be a pretty strong character to play.

The trailer shows off some really slick animations, including an F-smash of the ‘Alien Kill’ Among Us animation, a Fuel Tank Down-smash, a side special that initiates a shooting task, and a down special which sends the Impostor into a vent.

But by far the most impressive part of the kit is the final smash animation. Initiating a final smash sees the impostor call an emergency meeting, before being ejected. They then fall back down to Earth and crash onto the surface, releasing a huge shockwave that sends all opponents flying off the map.

How to get the Among Us Impostor in Smash

You can access the mod files for the Among Us Imposter fighter by accessing the creator’s dropbox, which can be found here.

While this SSBB mod now exists, it remains unclear whether Nintendo has any plans to introduce the Impostor to Ultimate. One thing is for sure, though: this mod shows it can be done, and done well.