Valkyrae teases Among Us session with Ariana Grande

Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter could be on track for one of the biggest gaming livestreams in history, as the 100 Thieves star has teased a potential Among Us session with Ariana Grande.

Hot off the heels of becoming the world’s most watched female streamer in 2020, the new year is shaping up to be even bigger for Valkyrae. Partway through a February 10 broadcast, the YouTube sensation teased a huge Among Us stream that could be in the pipeline.

Among Us took the internet by storm in the latter half of 2020, and no one capitalized on the trend quite like Valkyrae. The biggest gaming personalities crossed over with countless mainstream celebs to make the murder mystery title one of the biggest games of all time.

Now, the 29-year old YouTube streamer is putting plans into motion for one of the biggest crossovers yet. In 2021, it’s “very possible” that we see Valkyrae streaming Among Us with Ariana Grande.

It was a great year, thanks for hangin https://t.co/GXmYhenzMn — rae (@Valkyrae) January 12, 2021

When a fan posed the question during her latest stream, Valkyrae initially brushed it off. Could she ever convince the singer to join an Among Us session? “She’s out of my league,” Valkyrae responded. “She is so far beyond… I won’t be able to reach her.”

While she might not have a direct line of contact, thanks to her connections at 100 Thieves, the idea has already been pitched. “She knows that we want to play Among Us,” Valkyrae confirmed.

“100 Thieves got Scooter Braun to talk to her about it. It’s just gonna take a million years or it’s not gonna happen.” Given Grande is one of the world’s biggest celebrities, organizing such a groundbreaking event won’t happen overnight – but Valkyrae teased that it certainly could come to fruition.

“It’s kinda cool knowing that there is a slim chance that she could. It’s a very slim chance,” she added, “but it’s possible.”

100 Thieves have a bigger history with Grande than first meets the eye; Valkyrae even met the singer backstage in 2019, thanks to their connections. Meanwhile, Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop interacted with her a great deal on the back of a viral video that same year.

Thus far, there’s no date set in stone and there’s no confirmation it will go ahead – though the door appears to be wide open for an eventual Among Us collaboration between Grande and Valkyrae.