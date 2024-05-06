Tfue collapses on beach after surfing wipeout causes bloody injury

Kick streamer and Fortnite legend Tfue collapsed on a beach after a surfing accident left him injured.

Tfue has been living his best life after leaving Twitch in favor of Kick back in 2023, but a recent wipeout on a wave put him on his hands and knees in front of his new audience.

While skimboarding at the world’s “most dangerous shore break” in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Tfue caught a seriously huge wave that toppled him over in the water.

The streamer emerged seemingly unscathed, but walked back toward shore holding onto his rear end, clearly in pain.

After making his way out of the water, a suntanned Tfue fell onto his hands and knees on the sand, extending his right leg out behind him.

As explained by his buddies while he recovered on the beach, the broadcaster had suffered an injury after falling into the wave, which had slammed his backside down into the sand with great force.

Luckily, he was able to stand and walk around, but was visibly shaking due to the incident. His girlfriend verbally confirmed that the affected area was red and “bleeding,” as though he got “cut” in the water.

“I felt like I fell thirty feet into a geyser,” Tfue described his fall — but luckily the Kick streamer is alright, and even made light of the situation in a reply on Twitter/X.

“I’ve never been slammed that hard before,” he said. “Luckily, I can still walk.”

Tfue is known for getting into all manner of hijinks on his live streams, as one of his broadcasts nearly ended in disaster after a bull shark snapped his fishing rod in half during a boating trip in 2022.

It looks like Tfue is enjoying his time in the water after moving to Kick last year, following his exit from Twitch and a contract that other broadcasters described as “slave”-like, allegedly forcing him to stream “200 – 300 hours” per month.