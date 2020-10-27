SypherPK reveals his "wish list" for Fortnite Season 5 - Dexerto

Star Fortnite content creator SypherPK has revealed in a recent interview the changes that he would like to see implemented in the battle royale’s upcoming Season 5, which is set to launch sometime in December 2020.

Even though it feels like Season 4 launched yesterday, S5 is already a little more than a month away, if everything goes according to plan. It’s only a matter of time before players start getting leaks and official teasers about what’s going to be included in the next iteration.

Currently, there’s next to no information about what’s coming, whether it be for the season’s theme, new features, etc. In anticipation of all the new content that’s on its way, SypherPK has revealed his short, albeit important, wish-list for the upcoming season.

In a recent interview, Sypher said that, while he would love “more unique items”, one of the main things he’d like to see in Season 5 is “game-changing” features similar to what we’ve seen before.

“In past Fortnite seasons, we’ve had implementations that really change up the game,” the superstar streamer said. “Like when they first introduced Reboot Vans, when they first introduced Siphon, fishing, vehicles, picking up players.

“These are all very memorable changes that really shook up the game of Fortnite and made it better. We haven’t really seen big, significant changes like that in a while.”

In addition, he also said that he wants to see a “revamped” competitive/ranked system in the game: “Arena, right now, feels like a glorified Pub with Siphon. It doesn’t really feel like a true ranked mode. I would like to see a true ranked mode in Fortnite.”

One currently-existing system he would like to see tweaked is respawning, which involves players collecting their eliminated teammates’ cards and bringing them back to life via one of the many Reboot Vans located on the map.

“I’d like to see some sort of mechanic where, when you get eliminated and thirsted, you have a second chance of coming back,” he elaborated. “I’d like to see a revamp of the Reboot system; core-changing mechanics to really shake-up Fortnite. It’s been a while since we’ve have some significant changes to really alter the pace of the game.”

While it’s unknown what Epic has planned for Season 5, the developers have more than proved themselves to be capable of thinking outside of the box for Fortnite. Only time will tell, however, if this next installment satisfies SypherPK and the Fortnite player-base.