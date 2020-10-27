 SypherPK reveals his "wish list" for Fortnite Season 5 - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

SypherPK reveals his “wish list” for Fortnite Season 5

Published: 27/Oct/2020 0:08

by Tanner Pierce
SypherPK / Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5 SypherPK

Star Fortnite content creator SypherPK has revealed in a recent interview the changes that he would like to see implemented in the battle royale’s upcoming Season 5, which is set to launch sometime in December 2020. 

Even though it feels like Season 4 launched yesterday, S5 is already a little more than a month away, if everything goes according to plan. It’s only a matter of time before players start getting leaks and official teasers about what’s going to be included in the next iteration.

Currently, there’s next to no information about what’s coming, whether it be for the season’s theme, new features, etc. In anticipation of all the new content that’s on its way, SypherPK has revealed his short, albeit important, wish-list for the upcoming season.

Epic Games
SypherPK said that he would like to see more game-changing mechanics, like fishing, in Season 5.

In a recent interview, Sypher said that, while he would love “more unique items”, one of the main things he’d like to see in Season 5 is “game-changing” features similar to what we’ve seen before.

“In past Fortnite seasons, we’ve had implementations that really change up the game,” the superstar streamer said. “Like when they first introduced Reboot Vans, when they first introduced Siphon, fishing, vehicles, picking up players.

“These are all very memorable changes that really shook up the game of Fortnite and made it better. We haven’t really seen big, significant changes like that in a while.”

In addition, he also said that he wants to see a “revamped” competitive/ranked system in the game: “Arena, right now, feels like a glorified Pub with Siphon. It doesn’t really feel like a true ranked mode. I would like to see a true ranked mode in Fortnite.”

Epic Games
SypherPK also said that he would like see some changes to the Reboot system in the Ranked/Competitive mode.

One currently-existing system he would like to see tweaked is respawning, which involves players collecting their eliminated teammates’ cards and bringing them back to life via one of the many Reboot Vans located on the map.

“I’d like to see some sort of mechanic where, when you get eliminated and thirsted, you have a second chance of coming back,” he elaborated. “I’d like to see a revamp of the Reboot system; core-changing mechanics to really shake-up Fortnite. It’s been a while since we’ve have some significant changes to really alter the pace of the game.”

While it’s unknown what Epic has planned for Season 5, the developers have more than proved themselves to be capable of thinking outside of the box for Fortnite. Only time will tell, however, if this next installment satisfies SypherPK and the Fortnite player-base.

Fortnite

When is Fortnite Season 5? Fortnitemares Midas’ Revenge, Season 4 end date, theme, more

Published: 26/Oct/2020 13:00 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 13:17

by Daniel Cleary
Fortnite season 5 with iron man she hulk and wolverine
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 4 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s yearly Fortnitemares event has finally arrived, but when does Season 5 arrive?

Fortnite’s new season dropped on August 27,  introducinging tons of changes to the Fortnite World with the likes of new Marvel-themed points-of-interest, superhero characters, and abilities for fans of the battle royale to enjoy. Midas’ Revenge adds even more for fans to sink their teeth into.

Fortnitemares 2020 Midas Revenge Skin,
Epic Games
Midas’ Revenge has introduced new skins with their yearly event.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 start?

With only a few days to go of Fortnitemares’ Midas’ Revenge event, Chapter 2 Season 4 has over a month left, with an expected end date of November 30th, as reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX claims.

The Baba Yaga skin has just been released alongside the Ghostbusters bundle, with more soon to come. The skin is ‘Rare’ and part of the ‘Coven Fresh’ set, costing 1,200 V Bucks.

 

After the Fortnitemare event, the fifth season of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 should follow immediately, along with some more major changes and a new theme.

Will Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 be available through Apple?

A portion of the mobile player base is currently unable to download Fortnite Season 4, due to the ongoing legal feud between Epic Games and Apple, with Apple blocking all future Fortnite updates on the App store.

While the feud is being resolved, there have been suggestions that Season 4 could potentially be extended for Apple users, although that remains to be seen.

Epic Games has already extended seasons in Fortnite Chapter 2, but there has been no sign from the developers that they have any intention of doing so this time around.

What will Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5’s theme be?

With Fortnite Season 4 being based completely around Marvel characters, there have been rumors that a DC-themed season could come next.

The Fortnite devs have already introduced members of the DC Comics universe as seen with Aquaman and Black Manta in Season 3’s recent Splash Down events. They may go a step further at the next opportunity, adding more familiar faces.

Epic also revealed plans for a Joker bundle that is expected to be released towards the end of Season 4, which could be used to build hype for the upcoming season.

With a new Batman movie also in the works, it would not be too surprising to see another partnership between DC and Epic but as for now, fans will have to wait until Season 5 draws nearer.