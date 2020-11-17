 SypherPK reveals secret buff to Fortnite's superpower abilities - Dexerto
SypherPK reveals secret buff to Fortnite’s superpower abilities

Published: 17/Nov/2020 10:12 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 10:14

by Connor Bennett
Stark Industries POI from Fortnite
Fortnite Season 4

Popular Fortnite content creator SypherPK has revealed that Epic Games might have made a mistake with Siphon Squads, giving the mythic superpowers an unannounced buff. 

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, a number of Marvel heroes and villains descended on the battle royale island to prepare for their impending fight against Galactus. 

As a result of their arrival, Fortnite has become awash with all sorts of Marvel references – be it through cosmetics, points of interest, or in-game challenges. Though, the biggest addition has been the mythical superpowers. 

These superpowers are obtainable by taking down the hero, or villain, that they usually belong to. Getting your hands on one won’t typically guarantee a victory, but, there might be a different story in Siphon Squads. 

Iron Man using the Unibeam ability in Fortnite.
Iron Man’s Unibeam has received a huge buff in Siphon Squads.

During his November 15 video, Sypher pointed out that if you drop into a Siphon Squads game, the mythic superpowers actually act as if they’re still inside the Marvel Knockout limited-time mode. 

According to Sypher, when playing Siphon Squads, the Doctor Doom bomb will do 90 damage instead of its usual 60. On top of that, the Doctor Doom gauntlets do 45 damage instead of 35.

Iron Man’s Unibeam ability has also seen an uptick in power too, all the way to dealing 150 damage. “In this game, I found a Unibeam and I just started one-shotting everybody in the lobby. 150 damage is insane in a game mode like this,” Sypher added. 

As for the other abilities in-game, neither Wolverine or She-Hulk drop their abilities in Siphon Squads mode, so they don’t see a drastic improvement. 

The change to Doctor Doom and Iron Man might have been intended by Epic specifically for the mode, but given that they’ve gone unannounced, it might surprise a few players. Though, if it’s a mistake, the devs will likely roll them back to normal sooner rather than later.

How to get Fortnite’s new Venom bundle for free

Published: 16/Nov/2020 20:08

by Alan Bernal
The next Marvel hero (villain?) is coming to Fortnite when the psychotic symbiote, Venom, takes over the next Marvel Knockout Super Series. Here’s how to unlock the new content for free.

While the Fortnite community has already been getting a taste of Venom’s Smash and Grab in the Marvel Knockout LTM, people should soon be able to bond with the alien lifeform when Epic’s next bundle hits the live servers.

The bundle will undoubtedly land in the Item Shop shortly after coming to the game, but you can skip the transaction if you’re willing to compete for the new cosmetic in the upcoming Venom Cup that Epic Games teased.

As an iconic arch nemesis of Spider-Man, there’s bound to be a ton of players who will be vying for the upcoming cosmetic once it lands in the next couple of weeks.

When is the Venom Cup?

black widow fortnite marvel
Epic Games
The Knockout Super Series that featured the likes of Daredevil and Black Widow will now star Venom.

Epic has been releasing these Marvel series intermittently for the last few months dating back to cups featuring Daredevil, Black Widow, and Ghost Rider. Now the same will be said for Venom.

Fortnite players will be able to participate in the Venom Cup starting on Wednesday, November 18, and place high enough to earn the free bundle.

Venom Cup prizing and placements

To get the Venom Bundle for free, you’re going to need to grind enough games in the Marvel Knockout tournament to be one of the top players in your respective region.

Remember, only a limited amount of these prizes are going out depending on where you play in the world, so take a look at the distribution breakdown per region down below.

Score System

1st: 100 points
2nd: 50 points
3rd-4th: 25 points
5th-8th: 15 points
9th-16th: 5 points

Free Venom skin placements

Europe: 1st – 800th
NA-East: 1st – 500th
NA-West: 1st – 200th
Brazil: 1st – 200th
Asia: 1st – 100th
Oceana: 1st – 100th
Middle East: 1st – 100th

Though we haven’t seen what the entire bundle will include, this Cup is expected to be just as competitive as the last ones since people will try to get their hands on the latest content for free.

Stay tuned for more info about the Venom Bundle in the lead up to the next Marvel event in Fortnite.