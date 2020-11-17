SypherPK reveals secret buff to Fortnite's superpower abilities - Dexerto

Popular Fortnite content creator SypherPK has revealed that Epic Games might have made a mistake with Siphon Squads, giving the mythic superpowers an unannounced buff.

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, a number of Marvel heroes and villains descended on the battle royale island to prepare for their impending fight against Galactus.

As a result of their arrival, Fortnite has become awash with all sorts of Marvel references – be it through cosmetics, points of interest, or in-game challenges. Though, the biggest addition has been the mythical superpowers.

These superpowers are obtainable by taking down the hero, or villain, that they usually belong to. Getting your hands on one won’t typically guarantee a victory, but, there might be a different story in Siphon Squads.

During his November 15 video, Sypher pointed out that if you drop into a Siphon Squads game, the mythic superpowers actually act as if they’re still inside the Marvel Knockout limited-time mode.

According to Sypher, when playing Siphon Squads, the Doctor Doom bomb will do 90 damage instead of its usual 60. On top of that, the Doctor Doom gauntlets do 45 damage instead of 35.

Iron Man’s Unibeam ability has also seen an uptick in power too, all the way to dealing 150 damage. “In this game, I found a Unibeam and I just started one-shotting everybody in the lobby. 150 damage is insane in a game mode like this,” Sypher added.

As for the other abilities in-game, neither Wolverine or She-Hulk drop their abilities in Siphon Squads mode, so they don’t see a drastic improvement.

Read More: Fortnite streamer NickEh30 joins Luminosity Gaming

The change to Doctor Doom and Iron Man might have been intended by Epic specifically for the mode, but given that they’ve gone unannounced, it might surprise a few players. Though, if it’s a mistake, the devs will likely roll them back to normal sooner rather than later.