Fortnite streamer NickEh30 joins Luminosity Gaming - Dexerto

Luminosity Gaming have officially signed Twitch’s most positive Fortnite streamer, Nicholas ‘NickEh30’ Amyoony, as a content creator.

While other creators have migrated to games such as Warzone, Among Us, Valorant and more in recent months, Nick has stayed loyal to Fortnite, becoming one of the biggest names the game has to offer.

The 25-year-old streamer has continued to make moves since blowing up on Fortnite, officially signing an exclusivity deal with Twitch in August 2019, as well as hosting his own $10k Fortnite tournament that takes place later in November 2020.

He continues to make big moves, now officially signing with Luminosity Gaming who are consistently finding ways to bolster their presence in the esports and livestreaming worlds.

“They’ve just been one of those organizations that I’ve talked to and they really have that same emphasis as me, which is community and family,” Nick told us. “And they really, even from that first call that I did with them when I was going through different organizations, you could really tell they had that emphasis on family and community”

This comes barely a month after LG also signed xQc, who has become one of the most-watched broadcasters on Twitch with his Among Us streams, and is helping the organization find the next big streamer in their Rising Stars tournament at EGLX, which ends on Friday, November 13.

This signing marks Nick’s first tenure with a major organization, as well as highlighting Luminosity’s ongoing commitment to building the brand in all corners of the gaming sphere.

As well as its growing base of content creators, LG host teams in Fortnite, Apex Legends and Valorant, as well as owning the Vancouver Titans OWL franchise and Seattle Surge CDL franchise.