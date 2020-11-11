 Fortnite streamer NickEh30 joins Luminosity Gaming - Dexerto
Fortnite streamer NickEh30 joins Luminosity Gaming

Published: 11/Nov/2020 19:30

by Jacob Hale
NickEh30 Fortnite joins Luminosity Gaming
Luminosity Gaming/Twitter: NickEh30

Luminosity Gaming NickEh30

Luminosity Gaming have officially signed Twitch’s most positive Fortnite streamer, Nicholas ‘NickEh30’ Amyoony, as a content creator.

While other creators have migrated to games such as Warzone, Among Us, Valorant and more in recent months, Nick has stayed loyal to Fortnite, becoming one of the biggest names the game has to offer.

The 25-year-old streamer has continued to make moves since blowing up on Fortnite, officially signing an exclusivity deal with Twitch in August 2019, as well as hosting his own $10k Fortnite tournament that takes place later in November 2020.

He continues to make big moves, now officially signing with Luminosity Gaming who are consistently finding ways to bolster their presence in the esports and livestreaming worlds.

NickEh30 Fortnite Bose headset
Instagram: NickEh30/Bose
NickEh30 is widely loved for his upbeat and positive streams.

“They’ve just been one of those organizations that I’ve talked to and they really have that same emphasis as me, which is community and family,” Nick told us. “And they really, even from that first call that I did with them when I was going through different organizations, you could really tell they had that emphasis on family and community”

This comes barely a month after LG also signed xQc, who has become one of the most-watched broadcasters on Twitch with his Among Us streams, and is helping the organization find the next big streamer in their Rising Stars tournament at EGLX, which ends on Friday, November 13.

This signing marks Nick’s first tenure with a major organization, as well as highlighting Luminosity’s ongoing commitment to building the brand in all corners of the gaming sphere.

As well as its growing base of content creators, LG host teams in Fortnite, Apex Legends and Valorant, as well as owning the Vancouver Titans OWL franchise and Seattle Surge CDL franchise.

David Dobrik has hilarious reaction to finding out Natalie & Ilya kissed

Published: 11/Nov/2020 19:04

by Virginia Glaze
David Dobrik, Natalie, and Ilya pose on a hammock in Los Angeles.
InstagramL @ilyafeddy

David Dobrik

Fans of the Vlog Squad are well aware of the odd chemistry between David Dobrik and his assistant, Natalie Mariduena — but before she began dating Todd Smith, there was apparently another guy vying for her affections, as well.

The Vlog Squad is a chaotic combination of high-profile influencers, who often hang out with David Dobrik in his short-form, high-energy YouTube videos.

Natalie Mariduena is one of these individuals, as is Ilya Fedorovich, a Belarusian social media star who gained his claim to fame for being one half of the ‘In-Debt’ YouTube comedy duo.

However, it seems that there was more than show business on his mind, as Natalie revealed that she’d actually kissed the influencer during a recent episode of the ‘New Views’ podcast with Dobrik and Vlog Squad member Jason Nash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Did you touch my drum set?

A post shared by Ilya Fedorovich (@ilyafeddy) on

According to Natalie, Ilya had been flirtatious toward her for quite some time, and had even joked about marrying her on several occasions.

However, things apparently amped up during the Squad’s stint at Lollapalooza one year, when the group was gathered on a helicopter pad and the two locked lips.

David appeared to have totally forgotten the encounter, leading to a hilarious exchange between himself, Natalie and Ilya, who made sure to yank his chain about not remembering the incident.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hate it when Natalie third wheels

A post shared by Ilya Fedorovich (@ilyafeddy) on

“What the f**k? You guys have kissed? Why are you looking at me like that?” he asked, completely bewildered.

“David, you know that we have kissed,” Natalie explained. “You were the one who set it up, who made it happen!”

“Oh, hell yeah,” David responded. “Good for me!”

Natalie went on to explain the encounter for him, which David seemed to remember — aside from the kiss, itself.

“I forgot!” he shouted. “Dude, why are you f**king blowing up my f**king s**t right now, dog?”

“That was such a big thing, and I got so mad at you for recording it, ‘cause you were begging me to put it in the vlog,” Natalie replied.

While it seems that David’s memory might not be the best, his dim recollection of events certainly made for a hilarious moment — a moment that will also probably slip his mind.