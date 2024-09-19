Fortnite’s Iron Man mythic has one major weakness

Although blasting through the sky and shooting plasma beams at enemies makes you feel just like Iron Man, one of his Fortnite mythics has a huge weakness that can be easily countered.

Update 31.20 for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 introduced a new Day of Doom LTM, as well as a set of Iron Man mythics: Iron Man Combat and Flight Kits.

While Iron Man’s Combat Kit is an all-around decent weapon against enemies, players should be wary of using Iron Man’s Flight Kit in combat.

Article continues after ad

Even though it can take you high into space, there’s one glaring issue with the Flight Kit mythic. If you’re hit with just a few bullets while in flight mode, you immediately lose balance and tumble to the ground, making you vulnerable to the enemy.

Dexerto/Epic Games

One Reddit user questioned why getting one shot by an enemy’s gun could take you out of the sky. The main reason seemed to be for balance, as these boots are currently one of the best mobility items in the Fortnite meta.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It didn’t take long for some fans to realize that Iron Man’s Flight Kit boots were reskinned Wings of Icarus.

Funnily enough, players noticed in Chapter 5 Season 2 that these wings could make you fly like Iron Man, so it’s not surprising to see this mechanic return for Tony Stark himself.

History repeats itself, as players had also warned others to avoid using the Wings of Icarus after discovering its key weakness. Just like the Flight Kit, getting shot while wearing the wings caused players to careen to the earth.

Article continues after ad

Basically, players should use this Iron Man mythic to get around swiftly, but avoid relying on them during combat encounters. Those eager to get their hands on the items can find them in Stark Industry Chests across the map.