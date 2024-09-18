Fortnite finally allows Avengers to “fight back” in Day of Doom LTM

Fortnite’s latest Limited Time Mode (LTM), Day of Doom, didn’t exactly land in heroic fashion when it launched with update v31.20 and players were quick to point out the glaring imbalance.

It’s supposed to be an Avengers versus Doom’s Henchmen showdown, but the “mighty” heroes barely stood a chance. The scrawny henchmen were comically overpowered while the heroes were… well, underpowered doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Doom’s team collected Arcane Artifacts to boost their abilities and, at one point, someone even got to become Doom himself. That meant wielding ridiculous superpowers while the Avengers fumbled with random loadouts that felt more like pool toys than legendary weapons.

Players took to Reddit to vent. One summed it up: “The villains have all the Doom mythics, high-damage weapons, and ways to escape while the heroes are left with nerfed gear and no chance to win.”

After playing about a dozen rounds on day one, they concluded that the Day of Doom LTM felt “less like a battle of heroes and villains and more like an endless parade of Doom.”

But after the community backlash, Epic Games stepped in. In a post on X, they announced a series of buffs designed to give the Avengers a fighting chance.

Heroes now have increased Shield and faster regeneration, meaning they’ll last longer in battle. Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlet now faces a slightly longer cooldown after firing a Mystical Bomb. Plus, that Infinite Shockwave Grenade that villains loved to spam has a lengthened cooldown too.

Players are already feeling the shift. One fan exclaimed, “This is the change we needed!” Another chimed in, “Now the heroes actually stand a chance. I’m hyped to jump back in!”

While this hotfix makes the mode more balanced, the future of Fortnite remains full of mystery, especially with rumors about Captain Jones’ impending fate.

For now, though, the Avengers can breathe a little easier, and Doctor Doom’s reign of terror might just have met its match.