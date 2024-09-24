Fortnite Siphon Trials explained: How to participate & game modes

The Siphon Trials are finally back in Fortnite, but how can you get the chance to play them for yourself, and how do they even work?

During Fortnite’s 7th birthday event week, Epic Games has also decided to introduce Ranked Reload, as well as a free Felina Ranked skin.

Previously announced at the FNCS Global Championship 2024, Siphon is returning to Fortnite through the Siphon Trials, and we’ll explain how to access it and how it works.

What are the Siphon Trials in Fortnite

Epic Games Take a life, and give life back.

After over a year of being missing from the competitive space, the Siphon Trials are a series of tests with different versions of the Siphon mechanic in Ranked-only game modes.

Siphon as a mechanic allows you to gain health and shield after you eliminate an enemy. This means that you won’t have to rely so much on health recovery items, and you can instead start racking up kills to keep yourself alive.

In this case, the Siphon Trials will take place over the course of six weeks, and each week will shake up how much health and shield are Siphoned:

Week 1 (Sept 24): 40 Effective Health

Week 2 (Oct 1): 50 Effective Health

Week 3 (Oct 8): 25 Effective Health

Week 4 (Oct 15): 75 Health Over Time (No Shield)

Week 5 (Oct 22): 50 Health (No Shield)

Week 6 (Oct 29): 25 Health, 25 Shield

Epic Games has also stated that changes may be made to the schedule after listening to player feedback.

Siphon Trials game modes

Epic Games Only available in Fortnite’s most competitive modes.

You can only participate in the Siphon Trials in three specific game modes: Ranked Battle Royale, Ranked Zero Build, and Tournaments.

Starting September 24, and until around November 5, anytime you queue up to play in one of these game modes, you’ll also be in the Siphon Trials. Unfortunately, the new Ranked Reload mode will not have Siphon, so keep that in mind.

Where Tournaments are concerned, during this Siphon Trial period, all the scheduled Battle Royale and Zero Build Tournaments will have the active version of Siphon. This excludes any Reload Tournaments.

Now that you’ve become an expert on all things Siphon Trials, you should familiarize yourself with how to get the Fortnite Birthday medallion which can create balloons whenever you jump.