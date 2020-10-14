 Fortnite just secretly added Galactus to map in v14.30 update - Dexerto
Fortnite just secretly added Galactus to the map as Season 4 finale looms

Published: 14/Oct/2020 4:29 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 4:45

by Isaac McIntyre
Marvel Comics

Fortnite Season 4 Marvel

The current Fortnite big bad buy, Galactus, has finally appeared in battle royale, in a secret change in patch v14.30 on Oct. 13. The iconic Marvel villain can now be spotted in the sky above Fortnite island ahead of the looming Season 4 finale.

It’s no secret world-eating Marvel villain Galactus is on his way to Fortnite island ⁠— he was shown flying through space in the very first Season 4 trailer ⁠— but up until now, he has been a threat outside the game, rather than in the battle royale.

All that has changed after the patch v14.30 update on October 13, however; the Devourer of Worlds can now be spotted in Fortnite, flying towards the battle royale’s Chapter 2 map.

In classic Epic Games fashion, this new arrival wasn’t mentioned anywhere in the Fortnite v14.30 patch notes, but Dexerto has all the details on Galactus’ surprise appearance, thanks to a series of leaks, and some eagle-eyed Fortnite players.

Marvel villain Galactus is on his way to destroy the Fortnite island in Season 4.
First off, you’ll be wanting to know where Galactus is. Well, once you’re in any battle royale match, look up. You should be able to see the Devourer of Worlds as a tiny pinpoint in the sky, flying towards his impending Fortnite showdown.

He is still quite small at the moment, so you can be forgiven for missing him. A telltale sign you’ve locked eyes with Galactus is the bright red beam, and his signature helmet.

Here’s a proper look at the Marvel villain in Fortnite after patch v14.30:

Galactus can be spotted way off in the distance after Fortnite patch v14.30.
Yeah we know, he’s not much to look at now. But according to new Fortnite leaks, including some from famed dataminer Lucas7yoshi and more from iFireMonkey as well, the Devourer of Worlds is only going to get closer in the Season 4 finale.

The in-game model, which looks the same as Galactus in the original Fortnite x Marvel trailer, is codenamed “Distant_Object_2,” according to iFireMonkey.

Lucas7yoshi also revealed a new Marvel event folder has also been added in v14.30. In the new loading files, a full Galactus mesh has been deployed. A series of references to planets and the Fortnite main menu holo-table are also included.

“Some particle effects from the “final_impact” of ‘The End’ [the Season 10 event that ended Fortnite’s first chapter] were re-added, and are likely to be reused,” L7Y added.

Galactus hasn’t only appeared in the sky either. The main menu holo-table has already had a secret update too; Galactus now appears as an “impending threat” above the map at random times, pinpointed by a bright red targeting system.

For now, that seems to be all the secret Marvel changes Fortnite made after the v14.30 update, but keep your eyes peeled! As the Galactus showdown looms in the distance, Epic Games will likely keep adding little teasers.

Right now, we’re in Week 7 of a planned ten-week schedule for the Marvel season. That means there may be just one more patch before the Galactus showdown at the end of the fourth season. It’s getting pretty close!

