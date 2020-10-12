 How to get Marvel's Daredevil Fortnite skin for free - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to get Marvel’s Daredevil Fortnite skin for free

Published: 12/Oct/2020 17:35

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games/Marvel

Another brand new Marvel character, Daredevil, is making his way into Fortnite’s item shop, but there’s a way you can get your hands on the skin completely free of charge and ahead of everyone else.

This season of Fortnite has been a Marvel fan’s dream. Between skins for classic characters like Wolverine, to more niche characters like Blade, and even points of interest for Ant-Man, developer Epic Games has packed the past couple months with everything a Marvel fan could hope for.

Now, another major character is making his way into the game. Daredevil, otherwise known as the Man Without Fear, is coming to the Fortnite item shop sometime in the near future. Epic has also confirmed that players will be able to earn his skin completely free of charge and before everyone else. Here’s what you need to know about how to get him.

Epic Games/Marvel
The new tournament will be the first of four, the rest of which will go on during the month of November.

How do I earn the Daredevil skin for free and early?

In order to get the Daredevil skin both free and early, fans must compete in The Daredevil Cup, which takes place on October 14. This tournament is the first of four that will be held over the next two months or so and will utilize the Marvel Knockout LTM.

For those that don’t know, this mode gives two teams the same super abilities and pits them against each other in a small area. The first team with more points wins the match.

In order to get the skin, you have to be a part of the top teams in each region, which means probably not a lot of people will get their hands on it for free. Still, if you’re able to complete this task, you’ll be able to redeem it and put it in your inventory before everyone else.

When will the Daredevil skin be available in the Item Shop?

Currently, it’s unknown when non-participants will be able to get their hands on the Daredevil skin, although Epic Games has confirmed that will come to the Item Shop at some point.

That could mean it’s getting added to the shop a few days after the cup itself, or even after all four cups are done with. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess, but we’ll be updating this article as we get more information.

Fortnite

Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Week 1: results & final placements

Published: 12/Oct/2020 5:07 Updated: 12/Oct/2020 5:41

by Brad Norton
FNCS
Epic Games

FNCS

For the first time since August 17, The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is back and Week 1 has already come to a close. We’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the first round of competition.

FNCS finally made its return in Chapter 2 Season 4 with Trios competition taking center stage. The opening round of action kicked off on October 9 and just wrapped up on October 11.

From World Cup winner Bugha, to Clix, Reverse2k, and plenty of others, all the biggest names were lined up to compete. It was a stacked list of former event winners and notable qualifiers that pushed through to the top of the pack.

Only one trio could emerge as the first winners this season, however. Here’s a full recap on how things played out and who came away with the lion’s share of $36,855.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East results

Fortnite Champion Series graphic
Epic Games
FNCS has returned to fan-favorite Trios competition this season.

What started out with thousands of teams in the first round, quickly dwindled to just the top 1,000. These elite players all battled it out in round two, but only 33 trios could make it through to the final stage. It’s here where the difficulty was ramped up a notch. Across the final two days of action, teams have 12 games to play. The team with the most points at the end of it all was crowned the winner.

Given just how stacked the lobbies were, map wins were extremely hard to come by. Even teams among the top 10 barely finished with more than one or two map wins in total. It was eliminations that made all the difference in Week 1 of the FNCS tournament.

The gap between the very top teams was extraordinarily close as first and second place was decided by just six kills. Ultimately, Bucke, Khanada, and Kreo walked away with 250 points to seal the deal and take home $7,500.

Just behind them was Bugha, Avery, and Jamper. A few different team fights and the results could have been completely different. Expect each week of this tournament to be just as intense as the last.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East Top 15 final placements

Place Players Points
1 Bucke, Khanada, & Kreo 250
2 Jamper, Bugha, & Avery 243
3 Slackes, Acorn, & jahq 187
4 Clix, illest, & Bizzle 174
5 Deyy, Mero, & Reverse2k 160
6 Unkown, casqer, & smqcked 153
7 Knight, Shark, & Av 143
8 TRAGIX, Snake, & Simple 132
9 v0iL, Rocaine, & vsB TeeJay 127
10 Ferrnando, nanoo, & deal with Sebby 118
11 DEMOSPECT, Xoonies, & npen 116
12 Hajie, Pandushh, & NEEQO 104
13 Joji, Kn1pher, & TabzG 104
14 Ronaldo, Sway, & skqttles 103
15 Cloud, strep, & LazarP 92

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA West results

On the other side of the opening round, Week 1 was far more lopsided. Arkhram, rehx, and EpikWhale blitzed through the opposition with a whopping 276 points. Three wins put them ahead of any Eastern team in the Top 15, though their average kills ended much higher as well.

The second best trio was 52 points lower in the standing without an overall map win to show for their efforts. The remainder of the Top 10 was relatively close, though it appeared no one could hold a candle to the Top 3 teams this time around.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA West Top 10 final placements

Place Players Points
1 EpikWhale, rehx, & Arkhram 276
2 EP wavy, good aim 0 brain, & daddy dfavs 224
3 TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm, & Falconer 210
4 XTRA Sort, Sly x Lxdes, & XTRA Quinn 175
5 Pure Chris, Pure Unsightly, & Pure Snacky 171
6 NorCal toff, snow 143, & Pure Optimal 150
7 TEMPLE B, clg Jason, & littleXX 137
8 NateXX, Blizy, & Pure Spideyy 127
9 Outcast Howdy, Xen Hov, & Wave p 124
10 Pure Hyper, Xetiq, & Paul1x 117

With Week 1 now in the rearview mirror, Week 2 is just days away. The next round of the competition starts on October 16, with Week 3 following seven days later as expected.

It all comes to a head with the FNCS Finals taking place on October 29 – November 1.

