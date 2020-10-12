How to get Marvel's Daredevil Fortnite skin for free - Dexerto

Another brand new Marvel character, Daredevil, is making his way into Fortnite’s item shop, but there’s a way you can get your hands on the skin completely free of charge and ahead of everyone else.

This season of Fortnite has been a Marvel fan’s dream. Between skins for classic characters like Wolverine, to more niche characters like Blade, and even points of interest for Ant-Man, developer Epic Games has packed the past couple months with everything a Marvel fan could hope for.

Now, another major character is making his way into the game. Daredevil, otherwise known as the Man Without Fear, is coming to the Fortnite item shop sometime in the near future. Epic has also confirmed that players will be able to earn his skin completely free of charge and before everyone else. Here’s what you need to know about how to get him.

How do I earn the Daredevil skin for free and early?

In order to get the Daredevil skin both free and early, fans must compete in The Daredevil Cup, which takes place on October 14. This tournament is the first of four that will be held over the next two months or so and will utilize the Marvel Knockout LTM.

For those that don’t know, this mode gives two teams the same super abilities and pits them against each other in a small area. The first team with more points wins the match.

In order to get the skin, you have to be a part of the top teams in each region, which means probably not a lot of people will get their hands on it for free. Still, if you’re able to complete this task, you’ll be able to redeem it and put it in your inventory before everyone else.

🎉 Marvel Knockout Super Series🎉 → 4 Tournaments

→ Marvel Knockout LTM

🏆 Early access to new Marvel outfits

⌛ Daredevil Cup Oct 14 Blog: https://t.co/QOe6wprrZb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 12, 2020

When will the Daredevil skin be available in the Item Shop?

Currently, it’s unknown when non-participants will be able to get their hands on the Daredevil skin, although Epic Games has confirmed that will come to the Item Shop at some point.

That could mean it’s getting added to the shop a few days after the cup itself, or even after all four cups are done with. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess, but we’ll be updating this article as we get more information.