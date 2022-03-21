What are the Red and Blue lines on Fortnite map in Season 2?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is underway, and the new red and blue lines spread across the entire map can be quite confusing. Don’t worry, though, as we have you covered with a detailed explanation of these lines and how you can use them for your own benefit.

Fortnite Season 2 marks the reappearance of Doctor Slone and the IO to the island, who previously disappeared back during Chapter 3 Season 1, with the familiar foe returning once more to face off against the Seven.

As a result, the map of Fortnite Season 2 has been marked throughout with red and blue lines. These lines denote different territories for the two factions, and each has its own benefits to traveling through. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out the special perks that each territory has to offer in the game.

Red lines on the map in Fortnite Season 2

The red lines on the map of Fortnite Season 2 signify territories that are controlled by the IO. You can see on the map shown above that the Imagined Order controls almost the entirety of the island’s central regions.

However, there are certain benefits to heading into these locations. While in these areas, you’ll find plenty of IO vehicles dotted around to drive alongside powerful IO weaponry to help you towards claiming that Victory Royale. Make sure to keep an eye on the horizon, though, as any hostile NPCs found here will stop at nothing to eliminate you.

Blue lines on the map in Fortnite Season 2

Unlike the IO’s hostile environment, regions marked in blue are much safer, as they are controlled by the Seven. Apart from being the only region where players can find Battle Buses on the map once they are added, you’ll also find friendly NPCs for you to interact with to trade and purchase items.

Having said that, most of the blue regions on the map are located at the outskirts of the island – so you’ll need to keep a watchful eye as the storm closes in and you’re forced to move in-land.

What do the red and blue lines on the map mean for Fortnite’s lore?

Epic Games hasn’t yet revealed much about the significance of these red and blue lines on Fortnite’s map. However, given how the map looks at this moment, it seems certain that a huge battle is brewing on the island. It remains to be seen as to whether the IO will grow stronger or if the Seven will stop them.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the red and blue lines on the map of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

