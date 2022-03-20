How to unlock the Prowler skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 has arrived and Marvel villain Prowler is joining the battle. Here’s how you can unlock the Spider-Man enemy in Fortnite.

It’s time to say goodbye to Spider-Man and more as Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 introduces a fresh roster of heroes and villains alike. Joining the battle is the Marvel villain and eventual reformed anti-hero Prowler. Uncle to future Spider-Man, Miles Morales, the addition of Prowler marks this season’s appearance of a secret skin.

If you’re unsure how to acquire the Prowler, then we’ve got you covered.

Contents

How to unlock the Prowler skin in Fortnite

Marvel had added plenty of unique characters to Fortnite and the Prowler is no exception. If you’re keen to get access to him down the line, you’ll need to acquire the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks.

Advertisement

However, you won’t be able to drop into battle as the Prowler just yet, as he is locked away for a limited-time period in the same fashion as The Foundation. The Prowler’s arrival managed to evade any major leaks beforehand, making his addition to the battle pass even more exciting.

When will the Prowler skin come to Fortnite?

As previously stated, the Prowler isn’t available to use straight away but will be debuting in Fortnite on April 24, 2022. There will likely be some challenges to complete to unlock him completely, but Battle Pass holders will be given access to these challenges exclusively.

Prowler joins Marvel character Doctor Strange in Chapter 3, Season 2, to seemingly combat looming threats to the island. Perhaps with the inclusion of the Prowler, we could see Miles Morales hit the item store too.

Advertisement

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 is set to be a blast of a time. In the meanwhile, keep up to date with everything in Epic Games’ battle royale.