Every vaulted & unvaulted weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is finally here, and in addition to all the new content, it’s vaulted some weapons and unvaulted others to mix up the meta along with a bunch of new additions. Let’s take a look at everything we know so far.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has been released and while most of us are excited about all the unteased revelations, there is something interesting going on with the in-game weapon pool.

Needless to say, it is fairly easy to miss out on these weapon changes unless you know what’s going on.

While quite a few weapons have been vaulted, some others have made their way out of the vault with even more weapons expected to be unvaulted soon. Keep reading to find out about every weapon that was vaulted or unvaulted in the game after Season 2’s release.

Contents

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

A total of four different weapons or items have been vaulted with the release of the new update. These are:

Heavy Shotgun

Machine Pistol

Flare Gun

Sticky Grenade

All new and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

A bunch of new and unvaulted weapons has been featured in the ongoing season of Fortnite. Additionally, the developer has teased a few unreleased weapons that could be arriving very soon with further sub-patches during Chapter 3 Season 2. Here’s a list of them all:

Drum Shotgun

Revolver

Thermal AR

C4s

Thermal Fish

Shockwaves

LMG (Unvaulting soon)

Infantry Rifle (Unvaulting soon)

Heavy Sniper (Unvaulting soon)

Pump Shotgun V2 (Upcoming)

Wolverine Claws Mythic (Upcoming)

Jetpack Containers (Upcoming)

Tool Boxes (Upcoming)

Air Strikes

Homing Launcher

Repair Tool

Seven’s Tanks

Helicopters

Updated AUG with Red-Dot Sight

Funding Stations for weapons

Funding stations return in Fortnite Season 2

With plenty of new and unvaulted weapons to choose from, it is safe to say that the in-game meta is shifting rapidly. However, Epic Games have chosen to add another twist to the game while the meta shapes up.

Funding Stations have returned in Season 2 and will allow you to choose between the weapons and items that should be unvaulted.

There are four possible choices that players can choose from through these funding stations. The weapon choices for funding stations in Fortnite Season 2 are:

Combat AR vs Red-Dot AR

Bubble Shields vs Balloons

Boogie Bomb vs Rift-To-Go

Seven’s Turrets vs Seven’s Anti-Vehicle Turrets

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Season 2. It will be interesting to see how the loot structure takes shape in the current season, especially with various weapon pool changes.

