LEGO Fortnite December 14 patch notes: Tool durability buffs, Brutes nerfed, more

LEGO Fortnite’s December 14 patch is here, and it brings buffs to tool durability, nerfs to brutes, and more. So here is all you need to know.

As Fortnite expands its scope as wide as any player could’ve imagined in Chapter 5 with three new game modes, it introduced one of FN’s biggest highlights to date, LEGO Fortnite.

Despite players enjoying the new Minecraft-esque mode, it isn’t without its bugs and needs for balance changes which players have been calling for.

This is why the LEGO Fortnite devs have released a new patch with some tweaks to tool durability, nerfs to mobs, and more, all just a day after the most recent update.

Announced on the LEGO Fortnite Status Twitter account, several tweaks have been rolled out in the new patch on December 14.

The list of changes is as follows:

Brute’s poison attack and Frost Scorpion explosions have been nerfed

Critters have less health, and Spiders under rocks are rarer

Petting rams now drop Heavy Wool

Grapplers can be used 30 times

More tool durability fixes

Tools got a durability buff just one day prior, however, it seems the devs felt the buffs weren’t strong enough across the board, so they increased it further.

They wrote of the buffs, “Yesterday, we let you know we buffed the max durability of all tools and weapons by +30%, but we found an issue.”

Rare and Epic tools weren’t buffed enough. We’ve fixed this and you will now see their durability increased by 60% over what it was previously.”

The update didn’t include any bug fixes, however, the devs have been made aware of various bugs players have been facing, listing it down on their Trello of problems to fix.