LEGO Fortnite player invents fully functional in-game plane

One LEGO Fortnite player has invented a full working plane in the game, which resembles a typical jumbo jet passenger airplane you will find at any IRL airport.

LEGO Fortnite has continued to prove popular among Fortnite players and the wider gaming community since it was first released.

Whether it’s the survival, exploring, fighting, building, or many other parts of the game, Epic Games and LEGO have created an expansive world that has become quickly beloved by players.

Article continues after ad

Since launch, players have been sharing their various builds across socials, such as cars, airships, monorails, helicopters, to even pop culture recreations from Star Wars and Marvel.

Article continues after ad

Now, one LEGO Fortnite builder who has been testing and improving their build of a plane has revealed their fully functioning and lifelike invention of a jumbo jet airplane in the game.

Player recreates fully working jumbo jet airplane in LEGO Fortnite

Fortnite player GingerJay1991 first shared they had been working on building what they called a “LEGO 747 Jumbo Jet,” which resembles the iconic Boeing 747 plane used IRL for commercial passenger planes.

Article continues after ad

In a follow-up post to the LEGO Fortnite subreddit, the player has finally revealed their complete and working jumbo jet airplane in the game.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Various players praised the build: “That looks absolutely amazing,” and another commented: “Y’all are insane, I can barely build a bridge.”

Article continues after ad

When asked how the plane flies, GingerJay1991 explained: “For now I just put a switch on top and add a balloon to the left or right if me to steer, a slight tip of the wings makes it turn!

Article continues after ad

The elevation can be adjusted by adding a balloon in front of you to go up, or no balloon to go straight, sadly no landing unless you remove indoor hidden balloons.”

If you need help building in LEGO Fortnite or just want more, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

7 beginner tips in LEGO Fortnite | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests & rewards | Best LEGO Fortnite skins & how to get them | How to get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite | How to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite | How to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite | Best LEGO Fortnite settings | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | Can you pet animals in LEGO Fortnite? | How to escape cold in LEGO Fortnite

Article continues after ad