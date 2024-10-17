Fortnite expected to finally reduce file size after years of growth

As Fortnite’s file size continues to expand with every update, Epic is working on reducing it for the upcoming season, and leakers have suggested this is connected to one feature in particular.

Fortnite has had an interesting journey since its release in 2017. What used to be known as a Battle Royale game with building mechanics now boasts a plethora of different game modes, such as LEGO, Festival, and Rocket Racing, among others.

While all these additions, on top of the events and collabs, are always exciting – the issue is that with every update, the size of the game only gets bigger.

Article continues after ad

The game had apparently gotten so massive to the point that Epic is aware that Nintendo Switch players have been experiencing storage issues when downloading patches. This was shared by FortniteStatus via a post on X, including a link to Trello detailing how players could deal with the problem.

Article continues after ad

In the post, they also mentioned that the team is working on “reducing the game’s size for the upcoming season.” According to leakers, this could likely be connected to the “Thin Client” feature.

Article continues after ad

Well-known leaker ShiinaBR explained that the way this feature works is that you’ll be able to download the content “you actually need.”

Additionally, as pointed out by another leaker HYPEX, this means you’ll only download the Lobby including Shop, Locker, and skins, and then choose which mode you want, whether that’s Battle Royale, Rocket Racing, Creative Modes, or many others.

While the initial post from Fortnite brought the topic up after the Nintendo Switch issue, so far, leaks suggest the Thin Client feature is coming to all platforms.

Article continues after ad

As far as reaction goes, many players were glad that Epic was finally making this move after all this time. “Thank goodness I can finally delete the metaverse modes,” commented one user.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, another user said: “That is a major W, we really didn’t need all of the games downloaded, if we played only one mode.”

“They should’ve done this from the beginning but honestly such a massive W,” one said.

The Fortnitemares event may have already been added to the game as part of Chapter 5, Season 4; however, the next season is fast approaching. If you want to take a peek at what it has to offer, here’s everything we know about it so far.