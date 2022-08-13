Leakers convinced Eminem is coming to Fortnite after rapper takes over Icon Radio

Fortnite’s Icon Radio has turned into an extremely long Eminem marathon and now leakers are speculating that the legendary rapper may be making his in-game debut.

Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and Anderson. Paak are just a few artists that have received their own skins in Fortnite and it looks like ‘Slim Shady’ himself could be set to join them, according to some notable Fortnite leakers.

While it’s far from confirmed that the ‘Lose Yourself’ rapper is making his way onto the battle bus, it’s certainly no coincidence that his music has taken over in a major way.

Eminem invades Fortnite’s Icon Radio stations with major music marathon

Epic Games Rapper Eminem could be the next celebrity skin following the likes of Ariana Grande and Travis Scott.

This bizarre takeover was first spotted by Fortnite Leaker InTheShade who flagged it and passed it on to Hypex.

The latter was the first person to raise the question of whether or not this was signaling an incoming Em appearance in the game.

“Eminem is the ONLY artist playing on Fortnite’s ICONs radio right now. Potential collab?” they asked.

Shortly after that, another notable info dropper iFireMonkey noted that the radio plays 53 minutes of ‘The Fire Marshall’s’ music, but that there has yet to be a skin spotted in the game’s files.

“As a reminder however, there are 0 skins currently encrypted so it might be something smaller like a emote or music pack.”

These things are all a possibility, and given that Eminem has garnered a controversial name spanning his career, Epic Games may simply be testing the waters to see how interested the Fortnite audience would be in such a big-time event.

Regardless of what form the Detroit-native arrives in, his notoriously loyal fans would no doubt come flooding in to throw their money directly at any potential crossover.