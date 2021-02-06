When is Travis Scott skin back in Fortnite? Return to Item Shop rumored

A well-known Fortnite leaker hinted that the exclusive Travis Scott skin might be returning to the game soon to celebrate the rapper’s very own holiday.
It’s probably safe to say the Travis Scott concert set the gold standard for in-game Fortnite events, with more than 12 million people logging on to watch the show. Soon after it happened in April 2020, the limited-time skin that was also available quickly became one of the hottest looks from the Item Shop.
Like many of the best skins in Epic’s battle royale though, Travis soon disappeared from the store, and fans who missed out have been waiting for its return ever since. That wait might be coming to an end though, if new rumors are to be believed.
On February 5, Fortnite leaker @HYPEX posted on Twitter that the Travis Scott skin could be coming back for a limited time to mark the rapper’s holiday — literally called “Travis Scott Day.”
“Travis Scott *MIGHT* return on February 10,” HYPEX wrote in the tweet that quickly went viral. “Because that’s considered the Travis Scott Day in some places!”
Sure enough in certain parts of the US, like Missouri City, Texas where Scott was raised, February 10 is officially known as “Travis Scott Day.” This shouldn’t be confused with his other holiday (yes, he has two) called “Astroworld Day” celebrated on November 18, and named after his 2018 album.
Of course, we do need to keep in mind that this is just a rumor, as there have been no other official announcements or hints indicating that the skin will actually be returning on February 10. So, take this rumor with a grain of salt if you’ve been patiently waiting already.
While we don’t have more than rumors flying around for Scott, there are some new Fortnite x Fall Guys skins and wild new weapons coming to Fortnite soon that have already had images leaked.
A lot of people definitely want to see the Travis Scott skin return, but there are also some players who already have it that would like to see it stay locked, to keep it as a rare, one-time item.