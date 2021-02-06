Logo
Fortnite

When is Travis Scott skin back in Fortnite? Return to Item Shop rumored

Published: 6/Feb/2021 21:14

by Bill Cooney
Epic Games

Share

A well-known Fortnite leaker hinted that the exclusive Travis Scott skin might be returning to the game soon to celebrate the rapper’s very own holiday.

It’s probably safe to say the Travis Scott concert set the gold standard for in-game Fortnite events, with more than 12 million people logging on to watch the show. Soon after it happened in April 2020, the limited-time skin that was also available quickly became one of the hottest looks from the Item Shop.

Like many of the best skins in Epic’s battle royale though, Travis soon disappeared from the store, and fans who missed out have been waiting for its return ever since. That wait might be coming to an end though, if new rumors are to be believed.

On February 5, Fortnite leaker @HYPEX posted on Twitter that the Travis Scott skin could be coming back for a limited time to mark the rapper’s holiday — literally called “Travis Scott Day.”

“Travis Scott *MIGHT* return on February 10,” HYPEX wrote in the tweet that quickly went viral. “Because that’s considered the Travis Scott Day in some places!”

Sure enough in certain parts of the US, like Missouri City, Texas where Scott was raised, February 10 is officially known as “Travis Scott Day.” This shouldn’t be confused with his other holiday (yes, he has two) called “Astroworld Day” celebrated on November 18, and named after his 2018 album.

Of course, we do need to keep in mind that this is just a rumor, as there have been no other official announcements or hints indicating that the skin will actually be returning on February 10. So, take this rumor with a grain of salt if you’ve been patiently waiting already.

While we don’t have more than rumors flying around for Scott, there are some new Fortnite x Fall Guys skins and wild new weapons coming to Fortnite soon that have already had images leaked.

A lot of people definitely want to see the Travis Scott skin return, but there are also some players who already have it that would like to see it stay locked, to keep it as a rare, one-time item.

Fortnite

SypherPK explains why he stopped making educational Fortnite videos

Published: 5/Feb/2021 18:44

by Jacob Hale
SypherPK educational fortnite videos
YouTube: SypherPK

Share

SypherPK

Popular Fortnite YouTuber and streamer Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan has explained why he no longer makes educational Fortnite videos — and how he plans to bring them back in the future.

While many top content creators moved on from Fortnite to the likes of Warzone, Rust, Among Us and more, Sypher was one of the top names who stayed loyal to the game.

While he’s entertaining and a naturally gifted player, one reason players love to flock to his content is because he’s one of the smartest Fortnite players there is.

He was always the go-to guy to learn how to become a better player, but sometime during Chapter 2, Season 4, he stopped: and now we know why.

sypherpk fortnite
Instagram: SypherPK
Sypher has stuck by Fortnite through thick and thin.

In a YouTube upload on February 4, Sypher explained the thinking behind his decision to stop creating educational content.

He said: “The main reason for that is because a lot of the time, when I’m trying to record a commentary, I’m not getting enough quality fights in a solo match. It ends up being dry and very, very short.”

He went on to say that his last couple of educational videos were only 8-10 minutes long, quite short and “kind of dry,” obviously not completely happy with the direction the content was going.

Sypher did say, though, that he’s come up with a plan to bring back his educational videos in a different way, but refrained from giving away any specific details.

One path he’s revealed he’ll take is by giving lessons to other players, rather than commentary over his own gameplay, starting with Australian Fortnite star Kathleen ‘Loserfruit’ Belsten.

While the educational videos have been gone for a while, it definitely makes sense why, and a new style of educational content could be exactly what both Sypher and his viewers want to see.