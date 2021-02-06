When is Travis Scott skin back in Fortnite? Return to Item Shop rumored

A well-known Fortnite leaker hinted that the exclusive Travis Scott skin might be returning to the game soon to celebrate the rapper’s very own holiday.

It’s probably safe to say the Travis Scott concert set the gold standard for in-game Fortnite events, with more than 12 million people logging on to watch the show. Soon after it happened in April 2020, the limited-time skin that was also available quickly became one of the hottest looks from the Item Shop.

Like many of the best skins in Epic’s battle royale though, Travis soon disappeared from the store, and fans who missed out have been waiting for its return ever since. That wait might be coming to an end though, if new rumors are to be believed.

On February 5, Fortnite leaker @HYPEX posted on Twitter that the Travis Scott skin could be coming back for a limited time to mark the rapper’s holiday — literally called “Travis Scott Day.”