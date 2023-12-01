Fortnite player recreates Eminem’s Lose Yourself music video in-game

After a successful launch of the Eminem x Fortnite collab, a fan has recreated the music video of the former’s ‘Lose Yourself’ song in the game. As the video swiftly went viral, here’s how the player base reacted.

Aside from the OG map’s return this year, the partnership between Eminem and Fortnite is among the more surprising developments. Following Chapter 4’s monotony, players have been anticipating a treat ever since Season OG’s release, which prompted many to revisit the Battle Royale and help achieve a peak player count.

Epic Games Eminem will perform at Fortnite’s The Big Bang event.

With the season quickly approaching its conclusion, Epic Games has announced the Big Bang live event, which will be held this weekend and will feature rap legend Eminem as the headliner. Epic gave players a head start on celebrating the superstar by releasing collab cosmetics in the Item Shop.

So, Eminem’s legion of devoted followers got creative and began going viral with Fortnite videos that replicated some of the artist’s most memorable moments. The complete music video for ‘Lose Yourself’ was recreated in Fortnite by one fan, shocking players.

Eminem fan recreates Lose Yourself music video in Fortnite

YouTuber xDogged uploaded a recreation of the music video for Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ in Fortnite, while wearing headphones and the new cosmetic outfit. The Slim Shady skin replicates the same moves that are featured in the official music video of the popular song.

Although the video was initially uploaded to YouTube, Shadyind shared it on X and commended the user for their Fortnite music video, which approached perfection. Similarly, a number of players shared their comments expressing astonishment at the viral video.

One such fan said, “You gotta respect the effort and time they likely put into this.” Another chimed in, “This is top tier bro, I love this song and 8 Mile.”

A third user pointed out, “Just missed the fact that he’s left-handed but awesome.” A fourth one commented, “Its f*****g brilliant and I just know they’re banking.”

If you’re looking to get the Eminem x Fortnite collab items before the Big Bang live event, here’s all you need to know about them.